Four Drown in Uttar Pradesh

Four persons, including two brothers, drowned in separate incidents in Bahraich and Rae Bareli districts, police said on Monday.

In Bahraich, two brothers Syed Shuja Ahmed (24) and Syed Ali (17) drowned while taking a bath in Belva canal.

Local divers fished out the bodies of the brothers, police said.

SHO of Nanpara police station, Hemant Kumar Gaur, said that on request of the family members, the postmortem of the deceased was not conducted.

In Rae Bareli, two persons drowned in River Ganga while taking a bath after conducting last rites of a relative.

The deceased have been identified as Ankesh (23) and Ramakant (24), police said.

SHO of Sareni police station, Harikesh Singh, said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.