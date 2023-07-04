CHANGE LANGUAGE
Four Flights Diverted from Delhi Airport to Amritsar, Lucknow Due to Bad Weather
Four Flights Diverted from Delhi Airport to Amritsar, Lucknow Due to Bad Weather

July 04, 2023

Four flights were diverted from Delhi due to bad weather after heavy rains lashed out in parts of Gurugram and Delhi.

The official said that all flights were domestic, of which three were diverted to Amritsar and one was diverted to Lucknow

Four flights were diverted from the Delhi airport in the afternoon on Tuesday due to bad weather in the national capital, according to an official.

The official said three flights were diverted to Amritsar and one flight to Lucknow. All were domestic flights.

Vistara Airlines tweeted the flight diversions update.

Light rainfall or thundershower has been predicted for Delhi on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
