Four Flights Diverted from Delhi Airport to Amritsar, Lucknow Due to Bad Weather

Four flights were diverted from the Delhi airport in the afternoon on Tuesday due to bad weather in the national capital, according to an official.

The official said three flights were diverted to Amritsar and one flight to Lucknow. All were domestic flights.

Vistara Airlines tweeted the flight diversions update.

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK960 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to bad weather at Delhi Airport and is expected to arrive in Amritsar at 1530 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates.— Vistara (@airvistara) July 4, 2023

Light rainfall or thundershower has been predicted for Delhi on Tuesday.