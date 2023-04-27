CHANGE LANGUAGE
Four Injured, At least Seven Cars Damaged in Mumbai-Pune Expressway Pile Up | Watch

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 14:43 IST

Mumbai, India

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: The injured were taken to MGM hospital in Kamothe. A similar accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway claimed four lives and injured seven other last year.

Four people were injured and seven cars were damaged in a collision on Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khopoli. A similar accident in the area claimed four lives last year.

A video shared by newsagency ANI showed the impact was such that a full-size SUV had landed on top of a sedan, which was again hit by a truck.

People who were injured in the accident have been rushed to MGM hospital in Kamothe.

In February last year, a truck traveling at high speed lost control and crashed into a car from behind in a traffic jam in Bhor ghat, along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, resulting in the deaths of at least four people and injuring seven others. As a result of the collision, the truck also struck multiple vehicles that were stalled in slow traffic, causing a chain reaction of four vehicle pile-up in Khopoli, Raigad.

The exact reason of the accident is yet to be known.

(More details awaited)

first published:April 27, 2023, 14:35 IST
last updated:April 27, 2023, 14:43 IST