Four Killed as Car Rams into Pillar in Rajasthan's Palwal

Four friends en route to Balaji Temple in Rajasthan’s Mehandipur were killed when their car went out of control and rammed into a pillar in this district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place near the Hathin area here on the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway around 2 am on Sunday, they added.

The accident left the four persons critically injured, following which the police rushed took them to a civil hospital here, where Kamlesh and Beerpal were declared brought dead, the Investigating Officer (IO) Sub-Inspector Sachin Kumar said.

Two others were referred to a Delhi hospital, where Sonu Pal died late Sunday night while Sher Singh succumbed on Monday morning, Kumar said.

The deceased were residents of Niyamatpur village in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. All of them were in the age group of 30 to 35 years and used to work as taxi drivers in Noida, the IO said. A case has been lodged and the family members have been informed, he added.