Four Killed as Car Rams into Tree in UP's Banda

Four persons were killed and three others injured when their car rammed into a tree in the Badausa area in UP’s Banda, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday night near Turra village when the victims were returning after taking part in a marriage function, they said.

The car driver lost control over the vehicle while trying to save cattle which suddenly appeared on the road and dashed into a tree, police said.

Two injured have been referred to Kanpur while the third is undergoing treatment at the district hospital here, they said.

Those killed in the accident have been identified as driver Rajeev alias Raju Tiwari (48), Devraj Dwivedi (65), Lakshmi Dwivedi (70) and Kailashi (54), while the injured were identified as Mohit (22), Shivshankar (30), Devi Prasad (36), police said.