Four Killed Due to Electrocution During Muharram Preparation in J'khand

Four people were killed and 10 others injured on Saturday after they came in contact with a high-tension wire while preparing for a Muharram procession in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, police said.

The incident occurred at Khetko village around 80 km from the state capital Ranchi, when the top portion of Tazia, a miniature replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain, came in contact with a live wire, Bokaro Superintendent of Police Priyadarshi Alok said.

“The incident occurred around 6 am on Saturday while they were preparing for a Muharram procession. They were carrying a religious Tazia. It somehow came in contact with a high-tension electric wire of 11,000 volts," the SP told PTI.

All the injured people were taken to a nearby hospital. Thereafter, they were referred to the Bokaro General Hospital (BGH) where four succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased were identified as Sajid Ansari (18), Ashif Raza (21), Ghulam Hussain (19) and Enamul Rab (34).

Bermo sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Satish Chandra Jha told PTI, “Currently seven injured are undergoing treatment at BGH and their conditions was stated to be stable." Jha said that the Tazia was made of thermocol sheets. “Since it was drizzling in the morning, the electricity ran through the Tazia as it came in contact with the live wire. Those who lifted the Tazia were mostly affected in the incident," the SDPO said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the death of four people.

“The sad news was received that four people died and 10 others got injured in an accident during the Muharram procession at Khetko in Bokaro district. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult hour of grief," Soren tweeted.

He further said, “The injured are being treated under the supervision of the district administration. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured." Jharkhand Excise Minister Bebi Devi also visited the BGP to see the injured.