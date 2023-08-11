CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Four Killed in Road Accident in TN
1-MIN READ

Four Killed in Road Accident in TN

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 15:25 IST

Chengalpattu, India

The accident happened after the lorry lost control and hit the two-wheelers at Kattupakkam. (Representative Image/News18)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of the four persons — travelling in three motorbikes — and announced cash relief to their kin

Four people were killed in a road accident here involving a lorry on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of the four persons — travelling in three motorbikes — and announced cash relief to their kin.

The accident happened after the lorry lost control and hit the two-wheelers at Kattupakkam. One person sustained injuries and has been hospitalised.

In a statement, Stalin expressed regret over the incident and announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the victims.

The Chief Minister said he has directed high-quality medical treatment to the injured person and announced Rs 50,000 as assistance for him.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
