Home » India » Four Killed, One Injured in Road Accident in Assam
1-MIN READ

Four Killed, One Injured in Road Accident in Assam

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 13:49 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

The injured were rushed to the hospital where one of them succumbed to her injuries while the other was battling for his life, police said. (Representational Image/ANI)

Four persons were killed and another critically injured in a road accident in Assam’s Tinsukia district, police said on Friday. Five persons were returning from a wedding after midnight in Digboi town when their speeding vehicle hit a tree, killing three persons on the spot and injuring two others, they said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where one of them succumbed to her injuries while the other was battling for his life, police said. The dead persons have been identified as Amrit Dutta, Disha Gope, Subhas Gope and Sadhana Gope while the injured is Ratan Gope, police added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 16, 2023, 13:49 IST
