WATCH | 4-Month-Old Infant Slips from Woman's Hands, Falls Into Swollen Nullah in Rain-hit Thane

In a shocking incident reported from Maharashtra’s Thane district, a four-month-old infant slipped out of the hands of a woman walking on railway tracks and fell into a nullah and was swept away. The incident took place between Thakurli and Kalyan stations on Wednesday.
A video showed a local train stopped on a small bridge and a hysterical woman crying while pointing out at a swollen drain and pleading fo help. Commuters on the train were heard saying that the woman’s baby has fallen into the nullah and swept away.
आईने फोडला हंबरडाचार महिन्यांचे बाळ हातातून निसटलेडोळ्यादेखत वाहून गेलेअंबरनाथ लोकल सेवा ठप्प झाली असतानाची दुर्देवी घटना#thanerain #MumbaiRains #mumbailocal #mumbailocaltrains #ambarnath pic.twitter.com/2rWGpCynjr— Lay Bhari Media (@laybharinews) July 19, 2023
According to a PTI report, a Fire Brigade official said they received a distress call about a child falling into the nullah along the railway track in Thane. A search operation to trace the baby is underway.
On Wednesday afternoon, train services between the Kalyan and Kasara sections were stopped due to a track changing point failure at Kalyan station after heavy rainfall in the area, a senior railway official said. When the train stopped, people came down and began walking on tracks to reach the nearest railway station.
The woman, accompanied by a man, was walking while holding the four-month-old baby when she slipped on tracks and lost her grip. The baby slipped from her hands and fell into the swollen nullah.