Four People Get New Lease of Life, Thanks to Parents Who Donated Organs of Their 3-yr-old Brain-dead Boy

A decision of parents to donate organs of their 3-year-old child who was declared dead gave a new life to four people in Mumbai.

The boy from Maharashtra’s Dombivli was rushed to hospital after a bike fell on him. However, he was declared brain dead on Saturday at Parel’s Wadia Hospital, Times of India reported.

After the parents’ consent to donate the boy’s heart, liver and kidneys, organ donations were carried out on Sunday and sent to different hospitals.

Kidneys were sent to patients at Global Hospital in Parel and Jaslok Hospital at Pedder Road, the heart to Chennai while the liver was donated to a patient registered at Power’s L H Hiranandani Hospital.

Officials of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), which distributes organs of brain stem deaths between hospitals, said the three-year-old boy was among the youngest donors in Mumbai.

Kerala Tops in Organ Donation, Delhi & Maharashtra Next

Kerala is the number one state with the maximum number of people pledging to donate organs when they die. According to government data, around 1.30 lakh people have pledged to donate organs in Kerala, whereas, in Delhi, around 58,000 pledges have been registered. Maharashtra stands third with a little over 49,000 pledges.

India has one of the lowest organ donation rates per million population. “It stands around 0.4 per million population whereas the rate exceeds 40-45 per million population in several countries across the globe, including Spain, US and Croatia,” Sunayana Singh, chief executive officer at NGO ORGAN India, told News18.com.

Singh said India has not registered donations made by more than 1,000 people every year, but 2023 looks promising.

“Post-Covid donation has been picked up. This year, we may breach 1,000 donors per year benchmark. The government and the private sector both are working along with NGOs to make it happen.”

Bihar stands at 5,629 pledges, whereas Chandigarh registered 6,186 pledges and Haryana registered 18,522.