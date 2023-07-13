Four Pilgrims Among 5 Killed in Accident in Outer Delhi

Two trucks collided head-on in outer Delhi early Thursday, leaving five people, including four ‘kanwariyas’, dead while 14 others injured, police said.

A call about the accident at Siraspur GTK road was received at 12.44 am, they said.

The truck driver of the offending truck who fled the spot was later held from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Samaypur Badli, they added.

The deceased pilgrims have been identified as — Sandeep Kumar (32), Rajat (24), Aryan (19), Jagminder Balhara (56). Truck driver Raju (37) who was referred to LNJP hospital died during the treatment, police said.

According to police, a team from Alipur police station along with all senior officers reached the spot, where it was found that two trucks had collided in which a truck, en route Haridwar, was carrying kanwariyas from Mianwali Nagar (near Nangloi).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North), Ravi Kumar Singh said a truck bearing Haryana registration crossed the central divider of GT Karnal road and rammed into the other truck carrying kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva).

The accused driver works for Maa Jagdamba Road Lines situated in SGT Nagar, Samaypur Badli.

He had loaded rice from Kaithal in Haryana and unloaded them at Hamidpur village in Delhi. The driver was going to Azadpur for refuelling when the accident occurred, he said.

Those injured were rushed to different hospitals including Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra (SRHC) Hospital in Narela and Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital in Jahangirpuri, he said.

“A total of 14 people were injured and four pilgrims died on the spot in the accident while the truck driver succumbed to his injuries later during the course of his treatment," the officer said.

“Based on the statement of the complainant Jagmohan, we have registered a case under 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death due to negligence) at the Alipur police station and the truck driver of the offending vehicle who absconded after the accident was arrested in connection with the incident from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Samaypur Badli," the DCP said.

The accused driver has been identified as Pappu Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, he said.

The injured kanwariyas were identified as — Dinesh, Sunil Aggarwal, Jagmohan, Kamal Aggarwal, Badal, Abhishek Kumar Aggarwal, Ashish, Chirag Chawla, Tarun, Lokesh, Naveen Rai, Shubham Giri, Shiva and Sandeep, police said, adding they all are stated to be in stable condition.