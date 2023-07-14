CHANGE LANGUAGE
French President Macron Hosts PM Modi for Private Dinner at the Élysée Palace
French President Macron Hosts PM Modi for Private Dinner at the Élysée Palace

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 02:26 IST

Paris, France

Macron and the French First Lady welcomed Modi for a momentous occasion for the two leaders to cherish the deep-rooted India-France ties. (Image: MEA)

PM Modi's visit strengthens India-France ties as he engages in wide-ranging talks with President Macron and attends French National Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday for a private dinner at the Élysée Palace in Paris. On his two-day visit to France, Modi was welcomed by Macron and the French First Lady for a momentous occasion to further strengthen their bonds of friendship and cherish the deep-rooted bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi is here on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

“A rendezvous with a close friend. PM @narendramodi warmly received by President @EmmanuelMacron for a private dinner at the historic Élysée Palace. An occasion for the two leaders to further strengthen their bonds of friendship and to cherish the deep-rooted India-France ties," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi’s two-day intensive trip includes a slew of engagements with the French leadership, Indian diaspora, CEOs and prominent personalities.

On the first day of his two-day visit to France, PM Modi addressed Indian Community in Paris, emphasising India’s economic growth, poverty alleviation, and global influence. Celebrating the India-France partnership, he highlighted the country’s strength and the creation of a mini-India wherever Indians go.

Read MoreChandrayaan-3 Launch, Mbappe’s Fans in India: Modi’s Address to Diaspora in France | Quotes

“Nurturing the living connect between India and France. PM @narendramodi interacted with the Indian diaspora in France. PM highlighted the multi-faceted linkages between India and France. He appreciated the Indian community for bolstering bilateral ties," Bagchi said in an earlier tweet.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the strides being made by India in different domains and invited the diaspora members to explore opportunities of investing in India.

Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership. Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi’s talks with Macron.

Modi said his visit to France was particularly special as he will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties.

From Paris, PM Modi will be travelling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an Official Visit on July 15.

