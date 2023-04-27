CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Logs 9,355 Fresh Covid Cases in Last 24 Hours
1-MIN READ

India Logs 9,355 Fresh Covid Cases in Last 24 Hours

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 09:31 IST

New Delhi, India

A crowded Sarojni Nagar market in New Delhi, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (PTI photo)

A crowded Sarojni Nagar market in New Delhi, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (PTI photo)

India yesterday recorded 9,629 fresh Covid cases, while 6,660 infections were reported the day before.

India has registered 9,355 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Country’s  active cases now stand at 57,410.

India yesterday recorded 9,629 fresh Covid cases, while 6,660 infections were reported the day before.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,040 fresh Covid cases and seven deaths with a positivity rate of 21.16 per cent.

The addition of the fresh cases took Delhi’s overall infection tally to 20,36,196 while the death toll rose to 26,613.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, reported 784 new Covid cases on Wednesday and one death, state’s health department said in a bulletin. State’s Covid-19 case tally rose to 81,63,626, and death toll to 1,48,508.

Nayanika Sengupta
first published:April 27, 2023, 09:31 IST
last updated:April 27, 2023, 09:31 IST