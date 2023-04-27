India Logs 9,355 Fresh Covid Cases in Last 24 Hours

India has registered 9,355 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Country’s active cases now stand at 57,410.

India yesterday recorded 9,629 fresh Covid cases, while 6,660 infections were reported the day before.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,040 fresh Covid cases and seven deaths with a positivity rate of 21.16 per cent.

The addition of the fresh cases took Delhi’s overall infection tally to 20,36,196 while the death toll rose to 26,613.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, reported 784 new Covid cases on Wednesday and one death, state’s health department said in a bulletin. State’s Covid-19 case tally rose to 81,63,626, and death toll to 1,48,508.

