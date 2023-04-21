CHANGE LANGUAGE
From Cities to Jungles: J&K Terror Groups Shift Attack Strategy to Resemble Naxal MO
1-MIN READ

From Cities to Jungles: J&K Terror Groups Shift Attack Strategy to Resemble Naxal MO

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Nitya Thirumalai

CNN-News18

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 10:07 IST

New Delhi, India

An army vehicle in flames after a terror attack in Mendhar in Poonch district on April 20, 2023. (PTI)

An army vehicle in flames after a terror attack in Mendhar in Poonch district on April 20, 2023. (PTI)

Following significant damage to their on-ground workers network, terrorists are increasingly carrying out attacks against security forces in forests than in cities, sources told News18

Terrorist outfits in Jammu and Kashmir seem to have shifted their strategy to resemble that of Naxals, carrying out more attacks in forests than in cities, sources told News18 on Friday.

Sources said following significant damage to their on-ground workers network, terrorists now are staying in jungles and retreating after carrying out attacks. They understand that movement of security forces through forest area is difficult and sensitive.

Security forces on Friday picked up on-ground workers of terror outfits, hoping their questioning would lead to perpetrators of such attacks.

Security forces have, meanwhile, launched a massive search operation in the dense forests of the Bata-Doriya area after a terrorist attack in Poonch killed five Indian Army personnel and injured one.

The entire area has been cordoned off while drones and sniffer dogs are being used to sniff out the terrorists who might be hiding in the area, they said.

Officials said high alert has been sounded in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch amid close vigil along the Line of Control. Traffic on the Bhimber Gali-Poonch road was stopped following the incident and people have been advised to go to Poonch via Mendhar, officials said.

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Poonch. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

The Army said the vehicle the soldiers were travelling in came under fire from unidentified terrorists and it caught fire because of the likely use of grenades.

About the Author
Manoj Gupta
Manoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More
first published:April 21, 2023, 10:07 IST
last updated:April 21, 2023, 10:07 IST