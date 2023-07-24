From Combat Management to Military-Grade Security, How WESEE Powers Navy’s Aatmanirbharta

From its modest beginnings with Project-16 frigates, WESEE (Weapons and Electronic Systems Engineering Establishment), previously known as WESO, has now emerged as a formidable force overseeing Combat Systems Integration across the Indian Navy’s diverse platforms.

Established in 1978, WESEE has played a crucial role in successfully integrating a wide range of weapons and electronic systems into various naval vessels, submarines, aircraft, and aircraft carriers, making it an indispensable backbone of the Navy’s quest for self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta).

WESEE’s Management Board is chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Defence (R&D) and comprises senior functionaries from DRDO, MoD, MoD(Finance), the Chief of Materiel (COM) of the Indian Navy, and the Director General of WESEE. Projects are assigned to WESEE by the Naval Headquarters through a second-tier committee called the Programme Management Committee, which includes representatives from directorates of Naval Headquarters, DRDO, MoD, and MoD (Finance).

A Navy Commander highlighted the critical role of WESEE, stating, “Despite having a diverse arsenal of weapons and systems from friendly nations, relying on them for integration into our naval platforms is not a viable option. Sharing sensitive data about our platforms raises concerns that cannot be ignored. This is where an organization like WESEE becomes indispensable. Their team of experts handles local integration, ensuring that our sovereignty and security remain intact. WESEE empowers us to maintain self-reliance and safeguard our nation’s interests.”

Inception and Milestones

WESO’s primary objective was to create a group of system engineers capable of integrating the diverse range of equipment on board ships. With just 20 naval officers, scientists, and staff, the organisation began operating from a rented house in Safdarjung Enclave before moving to ‘Metcalfe House’ in Civil Lines, New Delhi.

The successful integration of systems on the Godavari class ship laid the foundation for a permanent systems integration establishment, and on 31 May 1985, WESEE was officially established as the successor to WESO.

WESEE’s notable achievements include System Integration of Project-16A (Brahmaputra class), Project-15 (Delhi class), Project-25A (Kora class), and Project-1241RE (Veer class) ships, along with the development of the Modular Data Bus (MDB) and the Modular Interface for Ship-borne Systems (MISS boxes). The IT&IW Group within WESEE conceptualized, designed, and deployed an indigenous encryption system for Secure Email, which is still in use today. Additionally, their Combat Management System (CMS) assists officers on warships in making decisions based on integrated inputs.

A Nerve Centre Onboard Warships

The Combat Management System by WESEE acts as the nerve centre on board warships by integrating all sensors such as radars, sonars, EW systems and AIS, with weapons like guns, missiles, torpedoes and rockets.

It can also exchange information with other platforms via the ship’s Data Link equipment. The CMS has evolved over the years, transitioning from CAIO systems to Commercial-Off-the-Shelf (COTS) high-performance hardware and operating systems, ensuring strategic independence and reliability.

Making decisions lies entirely with the officers, but with CMS, they now have a technologically backed system that aids them in reviewing and determining the optimal use of weapons or systems for superior outcomes, explains the officer. “Here at WESEE, our role revolves around seamless data integration, ensuring a robust system to receive, employ, analyse, and transmit data as per the need of the hour."

Cyber Security Advancements

WESEE has been at the forefront of securing the digital space for the Indian Maritime force. Apart from developing security suites and solutions for force systems, WESEE ventured into the uncharted quantum domain to address emerging challenges. They established a state-of-the-art Quantum Communications Lab in 2020, and within the same year, achieved a significant milestone by developing the first-ever Quantum Safe Algorithm, primed for prototype testing. Other groundbreaking solutions from WESEE include the Linkryptor — a customised hardware for secure Tactical Communication, and a Cross Domain Solution enabling secure information exchange between networks of different trust levels.

Looking Towards the Future

While WESEE has been instrumental in making the Navy self-reliant and future-ready, it is now considered the gateway of technology in the Indian Navy. As the Navy enjoys a strategically relevant position as a ‘Preferred Security Partner in the IOR’, its technological dominance among the three Services is a key factor. However, challenges such as the proliferation of powerful and affordable technologies and disruptive innovations threaten this status. WESEE’s mission is to push the boundaries in ‘Disruptive and Transformational Technology’ domains, paving the way for excellence and innovation within the fleet.

“WESEE has established itself as the beacon of excellence and a source of innovative ideas and products that enabled the fleet both to grow and operate optimally. WESEE’s endeavour now is to pursue and push the technology frontiers in ‘Disruptive and Transformational Technology’ domains,” said a Captain rank officer from WESEE.