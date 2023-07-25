From 'herSTART’ Launch to Sukhoi-30 Sortie: Highlights of President Droupadi Murmu’s One Year in Office

President Droupadi Murmu completed one year in the country’s highest office on Tuesday, a milestone she will mark during her three-day visit to home-state Odisha. Hailing from the Santhal community, Murmu became the first tribal leader to assume the office of the President on July 25, 2022.
The low-profile Murmu, who was Jharkhand Governor from 2015-2021, is the second woman to hold the post. Since assuming office, Murmu has espoused several environmental and social causes.
Here’s a look at the highlights of President Droupadi Murmu’s one year in office:
- Protector of Constitution: Gave assent to 20 bills of the Union Government and 23 bills of state governments.
- Appointed 214 Chief Justices and Judges of Supreme Court and High Court, and 14 Governors
- Supreme Commander of Armed Forces: Made a historic sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam
- Connect With Nature: Inaugurated the Gaj Utsav 2023 at the Kaziranga National Park, Assam
- Visited Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj, Odisha
- Empowering Women: On International Women’s Day, an inspiring article ‘Her Story, My Story’ by Hon’ble President published by leading newspapers in different languages
- Addressed a large gathering of tribal women at Khunti, Jharkhand
- Interaction with women tea workers of Durgabari Tea Estate in Agartala
- Visited Kigwema, a traditional village of Nagaland and interacted with the Village Council Members
- Tribal Outreach: Members of all the 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) participated in a mega event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
- Interacted with members of PVTGs during her visit to Rajasthan, West Bengal, Telangana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh
- The President has met about 1,750 members of PVTGs during her visits
- Addressing the Nation: Addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day and Republic Day
- Special address to both the Houses of Parliament
- Addressed the Bench & Bar at Supreme Court on Constitution Day
- Delivered nearly 135 major speeches on various themes and topics across the country
- Caring Touch: Met more than 16,000 persons from various fields at Rashtrapati Bhavan and during visits to different states/UTs
- Interacted with children from various schools on Children’s Day
- People Connect: Hon’ble President promptly reached out to the people in different situations including, major national achievements; exceptional individual feats at national and international level; national festivals; disasters and natural tragedies
- Issued over 2,000 messages to various dignitaries and organisations on different occasions
- Inspiring the Youth: Addressed 18 convocations across India, including HIT Delhi, IGNOU, JNU, Himachal Pradesh University, IIIT Dharwad, NIT Kurukshetra, Mizoram University, Visva Bharati, Punjab Engineering College
- Graced the Convocation ceremony of University of Delhi during centenary celebrations
- Inaugurated 18th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at Pali, Rajasthan
- Inaugurated The Research and Innovation Park of IIT Delhi; The Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility of HAL in Bengaluru; Supercomputer facility Param-Kamrupa at lIT Guwahati; The International Engineering and Technology Fair 2023; Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Launched ‘herSTART’ — a start-up platform of Gujarat University for women entrepreneurs
- Received Suriname’s highest distinction — “Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star”
- Undertook first state visit by an Indian President to Serbia
- Hosted the President of Egypt as Chief Guest for Republic Day 2023 celebrations, and the King of Cambodia on his first State Visit to India