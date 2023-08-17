From IG to SP, 33% IPS Officer Posts Vacant in Central Forces & Agencies; Max Crunch at CBI & IB | Exclusive

Inspector-General (IG), Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Superintendent of Police (SP) level positions are among 33% posts for IPS officers lying vacant in various central police organisations (CPOs) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). According to government data accessed by News18, till last month, 206 positions for IPS officers were vacant in various forces and central agencies.

The data also reveals that the Intelligence Bureau and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are facing the maximum crunch due to lack of officers at these levels. The two premier agencies are followed by the CISF and the BSF in staff shortage.

There, however, are no vacancies for IPS officers at the top level, hinting that officials are keen to come on central deputation only at the top positions.

There are a total of 17 agencies and forces where IPS officers have a sanctioned strength of 670. The Intelligence Bureau had 82 vacancies against a total strength of 194 IPS officers. Similarly, the CBI has a sanctioned strength of 128 IPS officers, but 49 of these posts are vacant. All vacancies are at the level of IG, DIG and SPs who supervise investigations and units.

Across agencies and forces, majority of the posts vacant are at the mid-level, with experts suggesting that without making central deputation compulsory, filling up these positions would be difficult. Serving IPS officers say they are more comfortable in their cadre states until there is a political push.

Among the paramilitary forces, the BSF has eight vacancies, the SSB has 11, and with 13 positions vacant, the CISF has the highest number of vacancies at the level of DIGs. In most forces, DIG-level posts remain vacant as officers join the force at the IG level.

What Experts Say

SS Deswal, former DG ITBP who held additional charge of almost all paramilitary forces except the CISF, said amenities and facilities are a big challenge, making officers restrict themselves at the state level. “When you come on central deputation and join any central force or agency, the amount of facilities compared with what you get in the state remains very low. Officers remain hesitant to leave the cadre state. Also, they get promotions at frequent intervals without any problem even when they don’t want to serve in the centre. Centre should come up with a policy to make it compulsory for all officers to come on central deputation, failing which their promotion will not be effected even in states," Deswal told News18.

The officer has served in CBI as well and said that the IB and CBI have a tougher selection process than other forces and agencies.

Former DG from Punjab cadre Shashi Kant echoed similar concerns. “I was on central deputation for almost 12 years. When I came to the central deputation, I used to take an auto to reach the office. I got a transit house which has minimum rooms for me and my family (sic). In states, you will never have such issues and you will have a better life and facilities. Forces have a good, well-oiled system, but agencies have various issues. Officers are not keen on joining central forces and agencies due to other reasons as well, including political differences between parties in the state and at the Centre," he told News18.

What Serving Officers Say

Officers serving in states as well as those who joined central deputation told News18 that central deputation doesn’t give an edge to their career graph.

“It is tough to get central deputation from a state that is ruled by a party which is in Opposition at the Centre. Also, in states, there are ample facilities for an IPS officer. On the other hand, when you go for central deputation, you have to struggle for a lot of things, including accommodation which remains a priority for officers," an ADG-rank officer serving in Madhya Pradesh told News18 on condition of anonymity.

Similarly, another DG-empanelled officer said chances of becoming DG during central deputation stints are not very high. “There have been cases in past where officers retired from SDG or ADG post during central deputation even when there was a vacancy. It is getting tougher to get a top post even if you are eligible. Officers feel comfortable serving in the state from where they can retire with dignity and also get due respect. On the other hand, central deputation doesn’t give you anything attractive enough to join central forces and agencies," a DG rank official working in a state told News18.