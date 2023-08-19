From Lemon Race to Plank Challenge, You May Catch Govt Officials Training in T-Shirts Next Week. Here's Why

Don’t be surprised if you find a bureaucrat at work next week brushing up on the basics of a sport while rooting for a particular freedom fighter or sporting legend. It is all part of the government’s initiative asking staff to “preferably” don a sports attire at workplaces as it plans a week-long celebration of National Sports Day.

National Sports Day is observed on August 29, the birthday of hockey legend Dhyan Chand. This year, as per a Sports Ministry letter to ministries seen by News18, the week from August 21 to August 29 will be celebrated in the run-up to the National Sports Day. “There will be pan-India sports events and engagement activities with people of various age groups and all walks of life. The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘sports as an enabler for an inclusive and fit society’. Requesting your support in this initiative to encourage mass participation in sports and fitness activities from August 21 to 29,” says the letter by Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi to secretaries of all other ministries.

A standard operating procedure has also been circulated to all ministries. “Staff to preferably come to workplace in sports attire. Sample t-shirt designs will be shared along with NSD branding,” the SoPs say. It has also been specified that names of teams can be based on freedom fighters or prominent sportspersons of the country.

“Organize any sporting event like athletics, contemporary sports, indigenous sports, etc. as deemed fit as per age groups on any one day between 21st and 29th August 2023. In the week-long celebration, the organisation will be free to choose the actual day of sporting events,” says the SOP.

The event will be based on groups format instead of individual players to imbibe the spirit of bonding, unity and inclusiveness, the SOP says. “Competition may be based on a team-based point system where every member of team earns points for their teams irrespective of position in competition. Also, acknowledge the local sports icons at the event in the celebrations,” the SOP says.

Each organisation is to be divided into two, four or six teams depending on the number of participations maintaining gender equality. “Medal tally for each team is to be maintained. Highest points team will win the Major Dhyan Chand Trophy,” it adds.

Organisations are at liberty to choose games for the competition from any popular sports of the locality, depending on availability of infrastructure. “The list of suggested competitive and fun games is badminton, chess, walk or race, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, tug of war, lemon race/sack race, rope jumping, hockey, kho-kho, tennis ball cricket and plank challenge,” the SOP says.

It has also been specified that all stakeholders will organise a ‘FIT India’ fitness pledge event, with the pledge saying one will lead an active and healthy lifestyle and set aside 30 minutes daily for one’s fitness.