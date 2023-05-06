From Locked Room to Camp to Risky Airport Ride and Rs 16,000 a Ticket: How This Family Fled Manipur

The seven of us locked ourselves in one room and could hear explosions and tear-gas shelling all night, Manipur resident Thang told News18 over a Zoom call after managing to escape the violence-hit state with his family at a steep financial cost.

Thang and his family were in Imphal when, some 63km away, violence broke out in Torbung area of Churachandpur district during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday to protest the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The march was organised by tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, after the Manipur High Court asked the state government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Metei community.

During the march, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the state.

“We heard that some protest was taking place in Churachandpur. We did not foresee it becoming so big. We heard something had happened in Churachandpur and thought things will fall into place soon,” he told News18 from an undisclosed location.

“What happened thereafter was unimaginable. We came to know that houses were torched in Imphal. We thought the police would bring things under control. But things only worsened.”

Detailing the situation after internet was suspended in the region, Thang said: “The next day, it seemed entire Imphal city had been taken over. Our house was close to the thana (police station), but we were not safe. That night, we could only hear explosions and tear gas shelling. We were terrified and the seven of us locked ourselves in one room. Our kids were scared.”

“From our window, we could see fire everywhere. The police were trying but could not do much. It was absolute vandalism. We could hear people screaming and shouting. We were scared to death and did not know what to do. There was a lot of fake news as well. On May 4, we came to know we could seek refuge in a paramilitary camp,” he added.

At the camp, Thang and his family were met my another alarming situation. “A lot of people were brought there and everything had to be arranged suddenly. There was no water, no proper place, no facilities. Our children started falling ill. We had to leave the camp and thought of returning home. But we finally decided to move out.”

Leaving the state was a tough enough decision but it also cost the family a small fortune.

“We could not buy tickets as the internet was not working. Despite shoot-at-sight orders, hooligans were roaming free. Our friends from outside the state booked tickets for us. It cost us Rs 16,000 per person instead of the usual Rs 4,000,” Thang said, adding that tickets are getting pricier with each passing day. “Today, I am trying to book tickets for my relatives. They cost Rs 40,000 today. This is not done.”

Reaching the airport was another stretch of challenge for the family. “There was no arrangement to reach the airport. I requested help from a friend in the security force. My friend said we could tag along with his convoy. In just 30 minutes, we picked up our stuff and left. Most people don’t have that privilege. There are people who have bought tickets, but are unable to reach the airport safely,” Thang said.

Speaking to News18, Thang hoped peace would return to his state. “The situation is so tense and volatile… I appeal to my brothers and sisters that tit-for-tat is not the solution. This is painful. Violence is never the answer… Friends from different communities are helping us. We have co-existed peacefully for long.”

Asked if he had any appeal for the government, Thang said: “My appeal to the central government is please evacuate people who are at threat in Manipur. I had the privilege to contact security persons, but most of the people stuck there don’t have contacts. A lot of people are stuck in Manipur. Help them. We need air evacuation. Flight tickets are too high.”

The family is out of immediate danger but Thang has the toughest task ahead of him: “My son is not even 10. I don’t know how I will make him understand.”

