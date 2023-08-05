From Property Rights for Women to SC/ST Quota: The Social Transformation of J&K in Last 4 Years

Four years since the abrogation of special provisions under Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed unprecedented social development, with women; SC/ST communities; Valmiki, Dalit and Gorkha groups; and Kashmiri Pandits benefitting from reforms and central schemes.

Deprived of their rights for decades, people belonging to West Pakistan, Valmikis, women marrying outside communities, non-registered Kashmiri migrants, and displaced people have been given domicile certificates. Under the new rules, children of the people in these categories can also get jobs in Jammu and Kashmir as they will be entitled for the rights after they are granted domicile.

With the interests of the Valmiki and ST communities in mind, the Centre introduced two bills in the Lok Sabha on July 26. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order Bill 2023 seeks to include the Valmiki community as a synonym of Chura, Bhangi, Balmiki, and Mehtar in the list of Scheduled Castes of J&K. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill 2023 aims to revise the list of Scheduled Tribes in the Union Territory.

The rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits has also been progressing at a steady pace with L-G Manoj Sinha announcing earlier this year that 2,700 houses of the 6,000 being planned for Kashmiri Pandits will be ready by December. “Except two, construction is underway on all sites. I am personally monitoring the progress. Till December, 2,700 houses will be ready," he had said in February.

The biggest social transformation, however, has been seen in the lives of Kashmiri women who can marry a non-resident without the fear of losing inheritance and property rights.

According to official figures, around 55% of gram panchayats have been covered under women self-help groups in J&K. The UT at present has more than 60,000 SHGs and as many as 6 lakh women are associated with them.

Here’s a look at the social changes J&K has been in the last four years: