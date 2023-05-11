From Rasogolla to Curd: Bengal CM's Recipe Sparks Mango Sweet Craze in Malda District

Sweet traders in Malda district have teamed up with administrative officials to create a variety of mango-flavoured sweets during the summer season. These includes mango rasakdamba, rasogolla, kaju barfi, and even mango-flavoured curd.

The initiative was launched after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested recipes of mango-flavoured sweet and curd in an administrative meeting in Malda.

After being inspired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recipes, many sweet traders in the district began producing these sweets and presented them to the district administration. The initiative soon become popular in the region.

Although mango-flavoured sweet and curd are not currently available in the market, traders have claimed that they will be ready for purchase during the mango season.

Bibhas Sardar, a sweets trader, expressed his happiness and gratitude stating, “We are thrilled to participate in such an initiative by the Chief Minister. We experimented with making several sweets using mangoes and will showcase them to the District Magistrate. We strive to produce high-quality mango sweets to increase their popularity among the masses, which will also benefit us. We express our gratitude to the district administration and the Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce for providing us with such an opportunity."

According to sources in the Malda district administration, traders brought a total of 12 different types of sweets made with mangoes on the day of the exhibition. Among them were Malda’s famous Rasakdamba, rasogolla, kheer malai, and mango curd. Most of the sweets were well-received by administrative officials, but the artisans lacked knowledge on how to make mango sweets. The district administration plans to provide training to the sweet makers, which will result in better quality sweets.

The administrative authorities are also planning to host a mango sweet fair in Malda at the end of this month, where various types of sweets made from mangoes will be displayed and sold. This event aims to better promote these sweets to the common people.

“The district administration has planned a mango sweet fair, although no date has been set yet," said District Magistrate of Malda Nitin Singhania. “The heads of various departments are working on this. Additionally, all the artisans and owners who make sweets from mango will soon receive special training from the district administration. This has the potential to improve the quality of the sweets."