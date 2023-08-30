From Terror, Drone to Chemical Attack, NSG for the First Time to Deploy All Its Expertise for G20

For the first time, National Security Guard (NSG), India’s elite and highly equipped force, will deploy its entire range of expertise on anti-terror, anti-sabotage, anti-drone tasks, house intervention, snipers and teams handling chemical attacks, bomb disposal squads for the G20 Summit Delhi from September 9-10, sources told News18.

According to the sources, the NSG’s famous ‘black cats’ will be deployed at several strategic locations who will react in minutes in case of any attack.

Multiple contingency plans have been prepared and the force will not only be the first responders but also give backup to the Delhi Police. The fully equipped NSG teams will be stationed at the venues where the heads of states will stay.

The NSG House Intervention Teams (HITs) and sniper detachments will be ready for action to neutralise any terror contingency in key locations. The NSG’s bomb disposal squad will be conducting anti-sabotage checks at all the important meeting venues as well as places of residence of key dignitaries. The squad will be all set to quickly respond to any bomb contingency during the summit and will be equipped with Remotely Operated Vehicles and Total Containment Vehicles to safely negotiate the potential bomb threats anywhere in the national capital.

NSG will also counter the drone menace for which the team will be deployed at key locations as a part of the multi-agency employment of assets against rogue drone threats.

The NSG will also be working closely with the Indian Air Force, Air Traffic Control (ATC) and other agencies to neutralise the potential rogue drone threats during the summit. The aerial insertion teams of NSG will also be stationed during the summit for all the important events to swiftly deal with any contingency. Besides, teams with multiple capabilities will be deployed for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Explosive (CBRNe) intervention.

Former NSG officers will be handling the security of VVIPs. The government has already called officers repatriated from elite Special Protection Group (SPG) and NSG to provide security cover to the foreign dignitaries on the sidelines of the summit. These officers will provide cavalcade security and cover to the VVIPs.

The former officers are currently deployed in forces and police in different parts of the country.

The government has asked all the forces to be prepared to depute the officers who have served in the two of the elite security units.

According to a top government official, several countries have shared a detailed threat perception to their dignitaries due to which the decision to provide foolproof security at the summit through NSG and SPG was taken.