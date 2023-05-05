From Tribal Protest to 'Shoot At Sight' Order: A Brief Timeline of How Manipur Violence Unfolded

Massive violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 against a high court order to the state government on the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes category. Following the ongoing clashes, the Manipur government on Thursday had to resort to shoot-at-sight order in “extreme cases" to contain the compounding violence.

The clashes first broke out when the tribal groups in Manipur called for a 12-hour total shutdown in protest against the state government’s survey on reserved forests/protected forests and eviction from villages on the day of Chief Minister Biren Singh’s visit to Churachandpur on April 28.

The violence then compounded on Wednesday with counter-attacks made by the other communities in retaliation to earlier attacks. After this Naga and Kuki tribals organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the Metei community.

Meiteis constitute about 53 per cent of the total population of Manipur but occupy about only 10% of the land area. So, the demand to include them in the ST list arose because if this happens Meiteis can purchase land in hill areas, largely inhabited by tribals.

Here’s a brief timeline of how the events unfolded in Manipur:

April 27: It all began when an open gym Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh was scheduled to inaugurate was set on fire.

April 28: Section 144 was imposed in the state and all internet services were suspended for five days to contain the violence. Later, protesters and security forces clashed, with police using tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

May 3: Thousands turned up for the Tribal Solidarity March called by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) to protest against the inclusion of Meiteis in the ST category and violence erupted during the rally in the Torbung area of Churachandpur.

May 4: Fresh incidents of violence were reported in Imphal with aggressive clashes between Meiteis and tribals. The Rapid Action Force was deployed along with the Army, CRPF, Assam Rifles and state police to contain violence.

The government also issued the "shoot-to-kill" order on the same day in cases of extreme retaliation.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is closely monitoring the situation in Manipur and is in constant touch with top functionaries of the state and central governments, PTI reported quoting sources.

Shah is also taking regular inputs from security and intelligence agencies about the Manipur situation.

