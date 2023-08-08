From Wagah to Delhi to Chitrakoot, One Dream Kept These Pakistani Hindus Going - Indian Citizenship

As many as 15 people from two Hindu families who arrived in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district a few days ago on a long term visa (LTV) have approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Indian citizenship. Both families have cited unbearable inflation, atrocities towards Hindus and unemployment as the main reason behind migration to India.

The district administration and local intelligence unit (LIU) have put the families under ‘house arrest’ until their credentials are established and the main motive behind their relocation to India is known.

Confirming the arrival of the Hindu families, Superintendent of Police (SP) Chitrakoot Vrinda Shukla said: “Around 15 people who claim to be Hindus have arrived in Chitrakoot from Pakistan. They have shown the copies of their documents saved on their mobile phones but failed to produce the original copies. We have sent their details to the foreigners’ regional registration office (FRRO) and are waiting for the inputs that would further clear the picture.”

Until then, however, the SP said, the families have been shifted to Panchayat Bhawan in Sangrampur village in Chitrakootdham block of Chitrakoot district.

Both groups reached UP’s Chitrakoot district last week on the invitation of social worker Kamlesh Patel, an associate of a local akhada, who assured all possible help to the family members.

“I came to know about the two Hindu families through social media. I was moved by their situation and I, on behalf of the akhada, at once decided to help them,” said Kamlesh Patel, who has also submitted an affidavit stating that all Pakistani nationals are of “clean” background and he takes responsibility during their stay in India.

The affidavit lists the individuals as follows — Rakesh Kumar (32), Santosh Kumar (22), Afsa Kumari (19), Raj Kumari (26), Rakhi (12), Riya Kumari (10), Poonam (7), Tarun Krishna (3), Mangal Mal (46), Dadli (42), Kavita Kumari (24), Sanjay Kumar (22), Sunita (20), Sanit Kumar (16), and Raveena Kumari (14).

Rakesh Kumar, 32, said they relocated to India due to “unbearable” conditions in Pakistan. “Conditions in Pakistan are becoming worse. It’s unbearable for the people, especially those belonging to the minority (Hindu). I used to work in a jeans factory, but following the extreme inflation and slump, I lost my job and was left with hand-to-mouth existence.”

Kumar appealed to Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to grant the asylum seekers Indian citizenship.

According to media reports, Pakistan experienced the highest inflation rate on record since 1957 in May this year. The country now has the highest inflation rate in Asia, surpassing Sri Lanka. Food inflation in Pakistan reached 48.7% in May, up from 48.1% in April.

Another refugee, Afsa Kumari, said she left her graduation midway following the extreme living conditions in Pakistan and atrocities against Hindus. “I appeal to the Indian government to help me and others in pursuing their education in India so that our future can be secured,” she said.

The Pakistani national said they came through the Wagah border on May 16 on a valid visa. They first went to Amritsar, then to Delhi and finally to Chitrakoot.