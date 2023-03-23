Fugitive Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh wants citizenship of the United Kingdom, top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18.

The Waris Punjab De leader had applied for British citizenship in February, they added.

This is on the basis of his marriage with Kiran Kaur, who is a UK citizen.

According to sources, Amritpal’s application is pending with British authorities and they are yet to take a decision on the matter.

This is probably because the separatist understood the pressure and atmosphere building against him through local authorities and civil society, said officials.

He was discredited by the Sikh community and he wants a safe exit to the UK, they added.

Amritpal Singh leads Waris Punjab De, a radical organisation started by actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

He is linked to a massive protest on February 23 against the arrest of his key associate and kidnapping accused, Lovepreet Singh. Six policemen were injured during the clashes.

Amritpal claims to be a follower of Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and his supporters call him “Bhindranwale 2.0".

