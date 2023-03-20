Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi Removed From Interpol’s Wanted list, India Opposes

In a setback for India, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s name has been removed from Interpol’s wanted list, a move opposed by the Indian government.

Choksi, who has been accused of defrauding the public sector Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore, was added to Interpol’s red notice in December 2018.

Hindustan Times, citing people with the development, reported that the Indian government vehemently contested the deletion of Choksi’s name from Interpol’s wanted list. However, the international organization was not convinced and prime facie, found credence in his allegation that Indian agencies attempted to abduct him, they added.

In its order, Interpol said: “There is credible possibility that the applicant’s abduction from Antigua to Dominica had the ultimate purpose of deporting the applicant to India and he may face the risk of not receiving a fair trial or treatment if returned to India.”

People familiar with Interpol proceedings said Choksi approached the global body last year for a review of his red notice citing his alleged abduction from Antigua and Barbuda.

An official, on the condition of anonymity, said the latest development means Choksi can travel out of Antigua and Barbuda, of which he is a citizen, where extradition proceedings are at a crucial stage.

“We (India) vehemently contested his charges in the Interpol and conveyed that if his red notice is removed, he may flee from Antigua, where extradition proceedings are at a crucial stage. Also, he is wanted in multiple cases,” HT quoted the officer as saying.

A second officer said, “Interpol red notice removal doesn’t affect our investigations or our extradition request in Antigua.”

The fugitive diamantaire has alleged that he was abducted by Indian agents from Antigua and was taken in a yacht to Dominica on May 23, 2021. He was left on bail after 51 days by the Dominica High Court there. During that period, India made desperate attempts to bring him back with a CBI team stationed there with a private jet.

