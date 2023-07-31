Trichy-Sharjah Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Trivandrum Airport

A ‘full emergency’ was declared on board the Air India Express flight from Kerala’s Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah after developing a technical snag.

The Trichy- Sharjah Air India Express flight 613 landed at the Trivandrum Airport on Monday at 11:41 pm due to technical reasons.

Air India Express flight IX 613 from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah departed from Trichy is 10:15 am IST and was scheduled to reach Sharjah Intl at 13:35 +04.

The duration of the flight is 4 hours and 20 minutes.

Further details awaited.