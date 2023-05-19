Full Schedule of PM Modi’s Upcoming Visits to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday embark on a six-day visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia to attend three key multilateral summits including that of the Group of Seven (G7) and the Quad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.

In the first leg of his trip, Modi will visit the Japanese city of Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe including food, fertiliser and energy security.

From Japan, Modi will travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea where he will host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22 jointly with Prime Minister James Marape. It will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Papua New Guinea.

In the third and final leg of the trip, Modi will visit Sydney from May 22 to 24 to attend the Quad summit.

Here is a look at PM Modi’s official schedule for the visits:

May 19, Friday

9:10am - Departure from Delhi

8pm - Arrival in Hiroshima

May 20, Saturday

7:15am-8am - QUAD Summit

8:30am-8:40am - Unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi bust

10:30am - Bilateral Meeting with Han Duck-soo, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea

11am - Bilateral Meeting with Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam

2:30pm - Arrive Grand Prince Hotel; Welcome photograph with Japan PM and spouse

4:45pm – Working Session: Working Together to Address Multiple Crises (including Food Health, Development, Gender); Group Photo (G7+ Partner countries+ IOs)

5:10pm - Bilateral meeting with Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic

7:55pm – Working Session: Common Endeavor for a Resilient and Sustainable Planet (including Climate, Energy, Environment)

8pm – Bilateral Meeting with Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan

8:30pm - Cultural performance followed by Social Dinner

May 21, Sunday

8am - Arrive Hiroshima Peace Memorial

9am - Visit to the Peace Memorial Museum

9:20am - Arrive Summit Venue

9:20am - Bilateral Meeting with Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the UK

10am - Working Session: Toward a Peaceful, Stable and Prosperous World

1:45pm - Depart Hiroshima for Port Moresby

10pm - Arrive Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

10:10pm - Ceremonial Guard of Honour for PM

May 22, Monday

8:45am - Arrive Government House

8:45am - Call on Sir Bob Dadae, Governor-General of Papua New Guinea

9:15am - Arrive APEC House

9:15am - Bilateral Meeting with James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea

9:55am - Arrival of Pacific Islands Countries (PIC) Leaders

10:40am - 3rd FIPIC Summit

12:25pm - FIPIC Lunch hosted by PM

1:30pm - Bilateral Meeting with Sitiveni L Rabuka, Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji

2:15pm - Arrive Airways Hotel

2:40pm - Bilateral Meeting with Christopher John Hipkins, Prime Minister of New Zealand

3pm - Interaction with ITEC scholars

3:40pm - Depart for Sydney

8pm - Arrive Kingsford Smith Airport, Sydney

May 23, Tuesday

9:40am - Business Event with Australian CEOs

11am - Meeting with Andrew Forrest, Executive Chairman, Fortescue Future Industries

11:25am - Meeting with Paul Schroder, CEO, Australian Super

11:50am - Meeting with Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman Hancock Prospecting

1:15pm- Interaction with select Australian Influencers

6pm - Arrive Community Event venue

May 24, Wednesday

9:45am - Arrive Admiralty House

9:50am - Ceremonial Guard of Honour

10:05am - Visitors’ Book signing

10:10am - Meeting with Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia

10:55am - Meeting with General Hon. David John Hurley, Governor General of Australia

12:45pm - Emplane for Delhi

9:55pm - Arrive Delhi