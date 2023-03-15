G-20 Meet: Police Impose Ban on Flying Drones, UAVs in Amritsar City

Police on Wednesday imposed a ban on flying drones and unmanned aerial vehicles in Amritsar city from March 14 to 21 in view of the ongoing G-20 meet there.

The ban also includes venues of G-20 Education Working Group meetings, and the places where delegates are staying as well as routes taken by them, a state government statement said.

"The Amritsar Commissionerate Police banned flying drones and unmanned aerial vehicles in the entire Commissionerate area from March 14 to March 21," it said.

Amritsar's police commissioner Naunihal Singh said the meeting venues, places where the delegation will stay and the routes taken by them have been declared red zones, and flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles have been prohibited to strengthen the security and to prevent any untoward incident from airborne entities.

Several G20 events are being held in Amritsar, in which delegates from many foreign nations are also taking part.

The main event on education is being held from March 15-17. Besides, the L20 meeting on labour is scheduled for March 19-20.

Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav visited Amritsar on Tuesday to review the security arrangements and held meetings with senior officials.

Ahead of the G20 meet at Amritsar, the Punjab Police had conducted a special cordon and search operation in the state under which raids were conducted at locations and hideouts related to foreign-based gangsters as well as their associates.

India assumed the G20 presidency for one year on December 1 last year. The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

