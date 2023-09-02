G20 'Culture Corridor' To Showcase Heritage from Member Nations Under 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' Theme

A 10000 square feet cultural corridor on the second floor of the Bharata Mandapam complex, which is the venue for the G20 Summit, will host the heads of the states would walk in for all the crucial meetings and gatherings.

This corridor, set up by India, will display some part of the culture of all the participant G20 countries.

Giant screens of 90 feet by 20 feet, will be a part of the digital exhibition at the venue. Apart from physical submissions that have been sent by various participating nations.

The Culture Corridor will serve as a powerful platform for promoting understanding and appreciation of diverse cultural expressions, for knowledge sharing, inclusivity, and equality, and for fostering a sense of shared identity.

This corridor will incorporate iconic and notable cultural objects and heritage of the G20 members and 9 invitee countries.

The submissions requested were in FIVE categories: Object of Cultural Significance (as a physical display), Iconic Cultural Masterpiece (as a digital display), Intangible Cultural Heritage (as a digital display), Natural Heritage (as a digital display), and an Artefact Related to Democratic Practices (as a physical or digital display).

The experience resonates with the G20 theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" which translates to "One Earth. One Family. One Future."

India’s Submission for G20 Cultural Corridor

For the showcase of Indian culture, a copy of the Rigveda will be on display with the theme “Let us work together” as one of the chapters of the Rigveda says. This is one of the original manuscripts physically to be displayed at the venue.

This apart, Panini Ashtadhyayi, a Sanskrit treatise on grammar written 8th century will also be on display.

For the digital segment, India will showcase the beauty of the Himalayas, the Ganga river (the lifeline of the country), the Indian Ocean, from which India gets its name, India’s pride, the Royal Bengal, the tiger and the route Bridge from Meghalaya.

India’s centuries-long Yoga Art, Maha Kumbh, the lost wax sculpture, and one of the most ancient weaving arts of the Patan Patola saree will also be displayed as part of India’s culture.

What Other G20 Nations Will Display At Cultural Corridor

As far as other countries are concerned, for the corridor, France has sent a digital painting of the famous Monalisa while the US will showcase Niagara Falls and the Statue of Liberty. A charter of freedom in its physical form will be a part of the American display.

The UK on the other hand, has sent the Magna Carta and will also showcase the country’s wide interest in Rugby.

A porcelain Lotus jar and a Rhino Wine Container made out of iron will mark the presence of China at the exhibition. Both of these physical pieces date back to the 16th century.

The traditional khakas women’s dress & treaty on trade and justice are being sent for display by Russia for the exhibition.

All the physical submissions and pieces of display have been packed in special boxes. All the displays for these exhibitions will be made in as many as six languages approved by the United Nations.

A team of 100 members have carefully curated articles to create a classic exhibition of all G-20 countries. The exhibition will also have state-of-the-art technology, including 3D and other advanced technology.

A selfie point has also been created for the dignitaries at the venue. After the completion of the summit, this exhibition is likely to be opened for the public for display.