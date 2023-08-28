G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting: How India’s Heritage is Powering its Global Brand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said culture has an inherent potential to unite, while asserting that the work of G20 culture ministers holds immense significance for entire humanity. During his virtual address at the event held in Varanasi, PM Modi expressed confidence that efforts made by the G20 Culture Working Group will foster sustainable practices and lifestyles, furthering India’s dual goal of development and heritage.

The PM, in a recorded video message to the delegates, said Varanasi is a treasure chest of knowledge, duty and truth, and it is “indeed the cultural and spiritual capital of India".

“We in India are very proud of our eternal and diverse culture. We also attach great value to our intangible cultural heritage… Heritage is a vital asset for economic growth and diversification," Modi said and added that India’s mantra is ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’.

From Namami Gange to ‘Adopt a Heritage’, PM Modi has consistently showcased the value of environmentalism associated with India.

The government’s messages have relied heavily on sustainability that is at the core of India’s civilizational heritage. The PM has often highlighted that environment and economy are two sides of the same coin. In that vein, India has emerged as a major champion of sustainable development. The country took a proactive approach to the signing of the Paris Accords and has also set the target of reducing emissions by 2030.

Culture often dictates social norms and behaviours that can be leveraged to promote sustainability. The worship of five elements or pancha tattvas — Water, Air, Fire, Earth and Space — lies at the root of these beliefs. In India, rivers are revered as deities; forests are recognised as sacred; special plants and trees like Tulsi, Neem, Peepal and Banyan are worshipped; a plethora of animals are considered sacred and worshipped too.

While the patterns of worship may differ from place to place, the sentiment remains common.

India can also show the world how to place a high value on community cooperation. Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan where the PM himself was seen wielding a broom is a prime example. Swacch Bharat has also been emulated by some African nations.

With profound lessons and foundational philosophy reverberating from its past, India is poised to chart its own course in history. This is the message the Modi government is sending out to the world in many ways. The G20 Culture Ministers’ meeting has been just one of them.

Indigenous and local craft have also been the cornerstone of India’s diplomatic exchanges with world leaders. PM Modi has made it a point to gift unique Indian items to world leaders. Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo was gifted a lacquerware Ram Darbar art piece made in Varanasi; Italy’s prime minister Mario Draghi received a marble inlay work table top from Agra; and a Dhokra art piece called ‘Nandi’ was given to Argentina’s president Alberto Fernandez.

By leveraging the power of culture, India has urged G20 nations to create sustainable strategies that are not only effective but also culturally sensitive, ensuring higher rates of adoption and success.