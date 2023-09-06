G20 in Delhi: Picnic, Cycling Not Allowed at India Gate, Kartavya Path During Summit Days

As the G20 Summit is inching closer, the Delhi Police on Wednesday urged people not to visit India Gate and Kartavya Path for any activities, including walking, cycling, and picnicking. The police have said the whole city will remain open during the G20 Summit, barring a part of the area under the NDMC.

In a media briefing, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav said that the Delhi Police appeals to people not to visit the India Gate and Kartavya Path area for ”walking, cycling or picnicking” during the G20 Summit as it has been ”designated in the controlled zone”

He also added, “We have also requested the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) to operate trains from 4 am in the morning to avoid inconvenience to people".

The Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora requested DMRC through a letter to start train services from 4 am on September 8, 9 and 10 so that security personnel can reach their duty posts on time.

Following this, the Delhi Metro officials on Wednesday said that the services will start from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines of the network on the three days.

Police have also informed that online delivery of essential commodities will be allowed. However, there will be a restriction on food delivery services in the New Delhi district.

Yadav said that the media personnel having G20 passes will have to gather at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from where they will be shuttled to the venue as no taxis will be allowed.

He further said, “No media persons will be stopped from going to their offices but they will have to show their organisation ID cards. We are requesting repeatedly to media persons that they can use Metro services for coverage purposes".

Apologising for the traffic congestion in Delhi, the special CP said, “We know that people are having trouble due to traffic congestion on different stretches, and we apologise for the same. We have also decided to allow traffic movement from time to time during the rehearsals and drills to prevent chaos on the roads”.

In view of the traffic and security arrangements, Yadav advised people to use the navigation app ’Mapmyindia’ to reach their destinations. He said that no bus or taxi will be allowed near the Controlled Zone but their services will be functional from ISBT Kashmiri Gate.

ABOUT THE G20 SUMMIT

The mega event is slated to be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre — Bharat Mandapam — at the Pragati Maidan.

DELHI GOVT SAYS ALL PREPARATION FOR SUMMIT COMPLETE

The Delhi government also announced on Wednesday that the national capital is ready to welcome foreign delegates as all the preparations for the G20 Summit are complete

Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj shared details of the preparations done by the Delhi government for the G20 Summit, at a press conference.

Atishi said, “It is a matter of great pride that our country is hosting the G20 Summit. I congratulate the Centre for coming up with a grand convention centre at Pragati Maidan where the G20 Summit will be held. Ten roads have been refurbished for the G20 Summit and extensive beautification work has been undertaken".

DELHI POLICE SAYS WHOLE CITY APART FROM NDMC AREA TO REMAIN OPEN

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said that the whole city will remain open during the G20 Summit, except for the area under the NDMC.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter the police said, “Whole Delhi is open. Just a small part of NDMC will have restrictions… It is once again reiterated that restrictions are only imposed in a small portion of NDMC area. Don’t believe in rumours".

In another post, the police said that even though commercial activities remain banned between September 8 to 10, all the essential services such as milk booths, medical shops, hospitals and other essential services will remain functional in the New Delhi area.

ALSO READ:G20 in Delhi: Air India, Vistara Offer One-time Waiver on Tickets for Those Travelling During Summit

AIRLINE ADVISORY AT THE DELHI AIRPORT

The airlines are also offering a waiver of charges for passengers planning to reschedule their travel dates. This is because scores of flights are likely to be affected during the four days from September 8 in connection with the summit.

Air India on Tuesday announced that passengers holding confirmed flight tickets to and from Delhi between September 7 and 11 will be given a one-time waiver of applicable charges, incase they wish to change their date of travel or their flight in view of the upcoming G20 summit. Vistara has also made a similar dates for passengers holding flight tickets from September 8 to 11. On the other hand, Spicejet has requested its passengers to ensure a timely arrival at the airport as check-in counters close 60 minutes prior to departure.

(with inputs from PTI)