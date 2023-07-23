G20 Summit Venue: ITPO Complex in Delhi's Pragati Maidan All Set for Inauguration | Check Stunning Pics

The newly redeveloped ITPO complex in New Delhi, which will host G20 leaders’ meet, will be inaugurated on July 26. Also known as the Pragati Maidan complex, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to participate in the opening ceremony, according to reports on Sunday.

The revamped complex, boasting a sprawling campus area of approximately 123 acres, is viewed to be India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

In terms of the covered space available for events, the redeveloped and modern IECC Complex has entered the ranks of the Top 10 Exhibition and Convention Complexes in the world rivaling colossal venues such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, according to an official statement.

“The magnitude of the IECC’s stature and infrastructure is a testament to India’s capability to host world-class events on a grand scale," it added.

The Convention Centre’s Level 3 can accommodate a grand total of 7,000 individuals, surpassing the seating capacity of approximately 5,500 at the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia. The impressive feat establishes the IECC as a venue suitable for hosting large conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale, the statement read.

The Exhibition Halls provide seven innovative spaces to showcase products, innovations, and ideas. These state-of-the-art halls offer an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies to connect with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities.

The IECC has a amphitheater with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals, equivalent to three PVR theaters combined and sets the stage for performances, cultural shows and entertainment events.

At the IECC, visitor convenience is a priority, with the availability of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces. The venue’s easy access through signal-free roads is aimed at ensuring a hassle-free arrival for visitors.