G20 Meeting: J&K on High Alert as Terror Groups Plan to Attack Army, Govt Institutions, Say Intel Sources

Security agencies are on high alert ahead of the G20 meeting in Srinagar amid strong indications of terrorist groups planning to infiltrate in large numbers from launchpads across the border and carry out attacks on army personnel and government institutions, sources told CNN-News18 on Thursday.

“There are strong indications that terrorist groups may attempt to infiltrate in large numbers from launchpads across the border," sources said. “In Poonch and Rajouri, a large group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) has already been launched and is expected to attack through a safe passage," they added.

Following recent terrorist attacks on the army in Poonch and Rajouri districts on April 20 and May 5, which left five soldiers dead, security forces in the twin border districts have been put on high alert. Security measures have been fully activated, and Operation Trinetra is underway in neighbouring border district of Rajouri’s Kandi forests.

Sources indicate that terrorist groups plan to attack army personnel and government institutions to demonstrate that “Kashmir is not normal", and the attack will likely be done with the help of locals.

“The LeT groups are comprised of highly trained Fidayeens (suicide bombers) who possess advanced technology and have the backing of the Pakistani Army," sources said. “Security measures have been reviewed, and the necessary technology is in place to monitor and track these groups. There is also a strong possibility that sleeper cells may be activated to assist these groups in carrying out attacks." they said.

Meanwhile, security officials have increased surveillance in Jammu, particularly in border districts and around all essential Army and security establishments.

According to reports, a multi-tier security arrangement has been put in place along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), involving the Army, Border Security Force, police, Central Reserve Police Force, and Village Defence Committees. In addition, security and checkpoints have been reinforced along the Jammu-Pathankot highway, with thorough vehicle checks and constant monitoring of all movements.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting is scheduled to take place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), located on the banks of the Dal lake in Srinagar from May 22 to 24.

The inputs comes amid violent protests that erupted in Pakistan following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a corruption case. At least eight people have died and nearly 300 others injured across Pakistan in violent clashes between Khan’s supporters and security forces.