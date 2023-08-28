G20 Park With Monument Replicas Soon in Delhi's Karol Bagh as MCD Sets Plan in Motion

Ahead of the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be hosted in the second week of September, a heritage park is being planned to be set up by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

Officials aware of the matter have said that the park will feature replicas of monuments selected from the countries of the G20 group.

A senior official from MCD told Hindustan Times that the monuments will showcase the heritage of the G20 countries. As per the project report of this planned theme park, a copy of which was accessed by HT, the park will be spread over a nine-acre plot in Karol Bagh’s Ajmal Khan Park.

The G20 Summit will take place at the revamped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex named ‘Bharat Mandapam’ in New Delhi from September 9 to 10.

The 20 monuments that have been selected for the park, include Kofuku-ji from Japan, India’s Elephanta Caves, the Great Wall of China, Sansa Buddhist Mountain from Korea, the Palace of St Petersburg in Russia, Saudi Arabia’s Saad bin Saud Palace, the Library of Celsus from Turkey, and South Africa’s Voortrekker Monument. The Ajmal Khan Park is a public garden that is spread over 24 acres in central Karol Bagh.

An MCD official said that the theme park will provide an opportunity for visitors to learn about these countries. He further said, “The MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds will be utilised in building the park”.

Officials have also said that the replicas that will be installed in the park will be nearly 15-20 feet high. The park will also feature 3D replicas of the Stonehenge from the United Kingdom, Ruinas de San Ignacio Miní from Argentina, ruins of Olympia from Greece, Palais des Papes from France, Prambanan Temple from Indonesia, Piazza del Duomo from Italy, Independence Hall from Philadelphia and Royal Exhibition Building from Australia.

The civic body invited bids on August 23 for private artists and companies who will be developing the theme park. As per the tender document, an amount of just over Rs 3.22 crore will be spent on the first phase of the park.

The cost of each replica is estimated to range between Rs 12,00,000 and Rs 20,00,000. Among all the replicas that are to be constructed, the three most expensive ones will be the Celsus Library, Prambanan Temple and St Petersburg Palace. “The park will be surrounded by dense residential and commercial areas and will have a great potential for tourism development", one of the civic body officials said.

The national capital currently has three waste-to-art themed parks which include the Waste to Wonder in Sarai Kale Khan, Punjabi Bagh’s Bharat Darshan Park and the Shaheedi Park at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.