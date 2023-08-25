G-20 Summit: Traffic Advisory Issued; SC Metro Station, Several Roads To Stay Shut | What's Open, What's Not

Ahead of the G-20 leaders’ summit in Delhi next month, the traffic police in the national capital has made elaborate arrangements for hassle-free travel for dignitaries and the public. The Delhi Police will also launch a virtual help desk, in coordination with traffic-mapping services, on Friday for real-time tracking of VIP movements, and the regulation of traffic flow within the territory of the national capital, said Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, SS Yadav.

“Organising the G-20 summit is a proud movement for India…A virtual help desk will be launched today… This help desk will show all the available routes all the details of public transport-specific maps and all other information that will be required by the public," said Yadav while addressing the media.

The official further said that the entire New Delhi area will be a controlled zone during the upcoming G20 Summit, scheduled to be held on September 8,9 and 10.

The traffic authorities also released a comprehensive advisory tailored for the general populace traveling within Delhi and those crossing the national capital borders.

The restriction order will come into effect on September 7 at midnight and will stay on till September 10 at midnight.

Traffic Restrictions and Advisory in Delhi

In its advisory, the Delhi police “strongly encouraged" the public to utilize the Delhi Metro network whenever possible during the proceeding of the summit.

Boarding and deboarding will not be permitted at Supreme Court Metro Station not permitted due to the station’s proximity to Bharat Mandapam, the designated summit venue.

Police further said that the movement of vehicles will be permitted through specific identification in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area.

“All heavy vehicles will be stopped at Delhi borders. However, emergency vehicles will be allowed," Yadav said.

Delhi police will also set up special ambulance assistance booths at borders to facilitate emergency services without restrictions.

Furthermore, the entire expanse of the New Delhi district will constitute a controlled zone, and only bona fide residents and authorized vehicles will be granted entry into these areas.

General traffic will be allowed between the Ring Road and the Delhi borders but vehicles moving beyond the Ring Road towards the New Delhi district will be subject to regulation.

Buses and public transport will also function outside the ring road area. Only designated vehicles will be diverted to the eastern and western corridors.

However, exceptions will be given to vehicles engaged in essential services including waste management, catering, and housekeeping among others.

Interstate vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi but they will not be allowed to reach ISBT terminals and terminate before the ring road.

Private vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi but they will not be allowed to enter anywhere in the NDMC area. Taxis will not be allowed to enter the NDMC areas except for residences and tourists who have verified bookings in hotels.

For movement towards the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the police said Airport Metro Express Line will be the best mode. For people who want to travel to the airport in their personal vehicle, police asked them to plan their travel well in advance as there will be route diversions.

The commuters traveling from the northern part of Delhi to the southern areas are advised to take the Ring Road-Ashram-Sarai Kale Khan-Delhi-Meerut Expressway-Noida Link Road-Pushta-Yudhister Setu-ISBT Kashmere Gate route.

Those traveling from the eastern region to western areas are advised to take DND or Sun Dial-Ring Road-Ashram-Moolchand underpass-AIIMS-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Yudhister Setu-Chandgi Ram Akhara-Azadpur and onward to Lala Jagat Narayan Marg.

For ambulance assistance service, people can call 6828400604. The service will be launched from the night of September 7.

According to officials, 10,000 police personnel will be on ground to ensure smooth traffic movement in the city during the summit which will be held over September 9 and 10 at the International Convention Centre at Pragati Maida.

G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi

India, which is holding the G20 presidency, will be hosting the leaders’ summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.