G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: India Prepares for Historic G20 Weekend Amid 'Bharat' Cry; US Prez Biden To Be in Mask

Live now

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: India Prepares for Historic G20 Weekend Amid 'Bharat' Cry; US Prez Biden To Be in Mask

G20 Summit in Delhi 2023 Live Updates: Delhi government has issued a gazette notification on the traffic restrictions imposed in view of the upcoming G20 summit.

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 08:18 IST

New Delhi, India

g20 summit delhi
The G20 world leaders’ summit is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in India. (Credits: PTI)

G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: With just two days to go for G20 Summit in Delhi, the National Capital has been decked up to welcome global leaders and give them a flavour of India. On the other hand, the Centre has been in the eye of the storm after G20 invites were sent to guests under the “Government of Bharat” banner with Opposition claiming the government is trying to rename the country. Joe Biden has also confirmed his arrival but US government said he would be in mask. To sum it up, the nation is awaiting an action-packed weekend with India leading from front.

Sep 06, 2023 08:18 IST

Ready to Work with All Parties for Success of G20 Summit Hosted by India: China

China on Tuesday said it has supported India in hosting this year’s G20 Summit and it’s ready to work with all parties to push for the success of the high-profile global conference in New Delhi this week. On Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry announced that Premier Li Qiang will represent China at the G20 Summit instead of President Xi Jinping.

Asked whether the decision to send the Premier instead of the President to India reflect tensions between the two countries, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a regular briefing Tuesday said that China-India relations have been stable on the whole and the two sides have “maintained dialogue and communication at various levels”. READ MORE

Sep 06, 2023 08:16 IST

Modi to Chair 'Informal' Meet on G20 Today; Ministers Will be Briefed on India's Presidency & Expectations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday chair an ‘informal’ Council of Ministers meeting, where the Indian foreign secretary will give a detailed presentation to the Union ministers on G20 summit.

Top government sources said that the ministers will be briefed on India’s G20 year — what has been India’s contribution through its presidency and what to expect in the summit.

The G20, or the Group of Twenty, comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States) and the European Union. READ MORE

Sep 06, 2023 08:13 IST

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: US President Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19; to Travel to India, Says White House

US President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will travel to India on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit during which he will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes a day after First Lady Jill Biden, 72, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Biden, 80, was tested for the virus on Monday and Tuesday following his wife’s positive test, but his results were negative.

“On Thursday, the President will travel to New Delhi to attend the G20 leader’s summit,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference.

Sep 06, 2023 08:09 IST

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: If China Wants to Play the Role of 'Spoiler', That Option is Available, Says White House

It is for China to decide what role it plays at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, a top US official has said, asserting that if Beijing wants to come in and be a “spoiler”, that option is available to it. US National Security Advisor Sullivan was responding to a question at a White House news conference on Tuesday on the impact of India-China border tensions on the G20 Summit.

“As far as the question of tensions between India and China affecting the (G20) summit – really that’s up to China. If China wants to come in and play the role of spoiler, of course, that option is available to them,” he said.

“What I think the Chair, India, will encourage them to do what we, the United States and every other member, virtually every other member of the G20 will do, is encourage them to come in, in a constructive way on climate, on multilateral development, bank reform, on debt relief, on technology and set aside the geopolitical questions and really focus on problem-solving and delivering for the developing countries,” Sullivan said.

Sep 06, 2023 08:08 IST

G20 Summit LIVE: US President Biden to Follow CDC Guidelines During His India Visit. Says White House

US President Joe Biden will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit to India for the G20 Summit and his trip to Vietnam, the White House has said. The announcement on Tuesday came after First Lady Jill Biden, 72, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. President Biden, 80, was tested for the virus on Monday and Tuesday following his wife’s positive test, but his results were negative.

The White House said the president has tested negative twice and there is no change in his travel plans for India and Vietnam later this week. Responding to questions from reporters, it said the president, however, is taking all the necessary precautions and following standard procedures as per the CDC guidelines.

What I can tell you is that the president certainly is going to test on a regular cadence determined by his physician. Of course, all travellers, including the president, will test before travelling to India,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on Tuesday

