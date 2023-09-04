G20 Summit New Delhi LIVE Updates: 69 Gates of 39 Metro Stations Will be Shut on Sept 8-9; Delhi Metro to Sell 'Tourist Smart Cards' From Today

The civic body identified and cleaned more than 11,000 garbage vulnerable points and is conducting anti-larval spraying in all wards ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Sunday.

In a press conference at the AAP headquarters, she said teams have been also set up to clean areas adjacent to posh hotels, tourist attractions and the city airport, adding that Delhi is ready to welcome guests for the summit.

Garbage vulnerable points are open places where trash is dumped regularly. Earlier in the day, Oberoi and Durgesh Pathak — the AAP’s MCD in-charge — visited Laxmi Nagar and Narayana Vihar to take stock of the preparations ahead of the G-20 Summit.