G20 Summit New Delhi LIVE Updates: 69 Gates of 39 Metro Stations Will be Shut on Sept 8-9; Delhi Metro to Sell 'Tourist Smart Cards' From Today

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 08:49 IST
New Delhi, India
2023 G20 Summit New Delhi Live Updates: With the G20 summit inching closer, the Delhi Police have made necessary arrangements to ensure smooth traffic movement and conduct of a two-day mega event. GLobal leaders are set to attend the Summit, while the Chinese and Russian Presidents will be absent from the event. Meanwhile the 4th G20 Sherpa Meet began in Haryana’s Nuh on Sunday. The meeting will be held till September 7 at the ITC Grand Bharat hotel, near Tauru, and Lemon Tree hotel. The G20 Summit is set to take place on September 9 and 10 in the national capital, New Delhi.
The Delhi Police has taken a big decision with regards to the functioning of metro stations.
69 gates of 39 metro stations to remain closed on September 8 and 9. All the gates of these metro stations — Supreme Court, Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Munirka, RK Puram, IIT and Sadar Bazar Cantonment — will remain closed.
The national capital, New Delhi, is all decked up for the upcoming G20 Summit on September 9 and 10.
#WATCH | Delhi: National capital gears up for the upcoming G20 summit
(Visuals from Pragati Maidan) pic.twitter.com/OjFnp1NHZr
— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2023
Ahead of the G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, on Sunday, took stock of preparations and cleanliness.
#WATCH | Ahead of the upcoming G20 summit, Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena takes stock of preparations and cleanliness.
(Visuals from Bharat Mandapam) pic.twitter.com/MVEUjP5plD
— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2023
The civic body identified and cleaned more than 11,000 garbage vulnerable points and is conducting anti-larval spraying in all wards ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Sunday.
In a press conference at the AAP headquarters, she said teams have been also set up to clean areas adjacent to posh hotels, tourist attractions and the city airport, adding that Delhi is ready to welcome guests for the summit.
Garbage vulnerable points are open places where trash is dumped regularly. Earlier in the day, Oberoi and Durgesh Pathak — the AAP’s MCD in-charge — visited Laxmi Nagar and Narayana Vihar to take stock of the preparations ahead of the G-20 Summit.
US President Joe Biden has said that he is looking forward to his trip to India this week but is disappointed that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 summit in New Delhi.
Biden will travel to India on September 7 to participate in the G20 Summit and will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8 on the sidelines of the historic meeting, the White House announced on Friday.
Anticipating increased passenger footfall for the G20 Summit, the Delhi Metro will sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ through dedicated counters at 36 stations from September 4-13, officials said.
These cards will be available in two categories — one-day and three-day validity — offering “unlimited rides” in the metro network.
The Tourist Smart Cards are available on regular days too but, in view of the G20 Summit, dedicated counters have been opened to sell these cards for a period of 10 days from Monday, a senior official said.
With the G20 summit inching closer, the Delhi Police have made necessary arrangements to ensure smooth traffic movement and conduct of a two-day mega event. Appealing Delhiites to not pay heed to any rumours, police asked people not to panic as there would be no lockdown in the national capital on September 9-10 in view of the event.
Dear Delhiites,
Don’t panic at all! There is no lockdown.
Just keep yourself updated with traffic information available on @dtpftraffic’s Virtual Help Desk: https://t.co/YfjQJYjzU0 or download @Mappls from https://t.co/xuYe7gNslA.#G20Summit pic.twitter.com/1FoOFelK3f
— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 3, 2023
The fourth G20 Sherpa meeting started in Haryana’s Nuh district on Sunday.
The meeting will be held till September 7 at the ITC Grand Bharat hotel, near Tauru, and Lemon Tree hotel. All the preparations for the meeting have been made, the district administration said on Saturday.
Special decorations have been made by the Haryana government on the route from the Sirhaul border to the Khedki Daula toll plaza, Rampura flyover. Two lanes each have been set up on both sides of the Kherki Daula toll plaza for the meeting, officials said.
#WATCH | Haryana | Visuals from ITC Grand Bharat in Gurugram where the Fourth Sherpa meeting of G20 will begin today. pic.twitter.com/5S0YpXG1QB
— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2023
“Apart from the G20 member countries, sherpas and other delegates from the invited countries will participate in the high-level meeting. For the convenience of the participants, 23 liaison officers — 19 HCS and four IAS officers — have been deputed with them.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the G20 Summit in Delhi, India becoming the third-largest economy in 2047, China’s objection to G20 events in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh, his governance, and various other topics during an interview with news agency PTI‘s Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi and senior editors. READ MORE