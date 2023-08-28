CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nuh RallyChandrayaan-3 Kota SuicideReliance AGMNeeraj Chopra
Home » India » G20 Summit: 50 Ambulances on Standby at Main Venue, Hotels, Airport in Delhi
1-MIN READ

G20 Summit: 50 Ambulances on Standby at Main Venue, Hotels, Airport in Delhi

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 22:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Health officers, including specialist doctors and nurses, chosen from various public hospitals will be deployed there, the sources said. (PTI file)

Health officers, including specialist doctors and nurses, chosen from various public hospitals will be deployed there, the sources said. (PTI file)

The G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to take stock of the preparations for the Summit on Tuesday

Over 50 ambulances with adequate medical staff will be stationed at the G20 Summit main venue, hotels and the airport here to deal with any medical emergency, official sources said on Monday.

Adequate arrangements have been made at Ram Mahohar Lohia Hospital and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in case of any exigency, they said. A state-of-art medical emergency facility with ICU services have been set up within the premises of the Bharat Mandapam (G20 Summit venue) to attend to any emergency.

Health officers, including specialist doctors and nurses, chosen from various public hospitals will be deployed there, the sources said. The G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to take stock of the preparations for the Summit on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. G20 summit
  2. delhi
first published:August 28, 2023, 22:43 IST
last updated:August 28, 2023, 22:43 IST