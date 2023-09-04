G20 Summit: Gates Of These Delhi Metro Stations to Remain Shut On Sept 8 to 10 | Check List

In view of the G20 leaders’ summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi this week, several metro stations deemed sensitive are set to remain closed from September 8 to 10 due to security concerns.

In an order issued on Sunday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Metro, said that 39 metro stations have been identified for enhanced security measures, including the closure of certain entry and exit gates.

However, at some of the stations, passengers would be allowed to use one or two gates, while other routes will continue to operate normally, the police said.

As per officials, 69 gates of 39 metro stations to remain closed on September 8 and 9.

Metro Station Where Entry And Exits Gates To Remain Shut

“In order to maintain foolproof security arrangements during the G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10, the Delhi Police metro unit asked the Chief Security Commissioner to close some metro station gates that open towards the VVIPS Route/venue of Summit/Place, from September 8 to 10," the order read.

As per the order, gates of Khan Market, Jangpura, Lajpat Nagar, Kailash Colony, Ashram, R K Puram, Bhikaji Cama Place, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Munirka, IIT, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Sadar Bazaar Cantt, Palam, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Mandi House, ITO among other metro stations will be closed from September 8 to 10.

Among these, metro stations — Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, Supreme Court, and Bhikaji Cama Place — have been declared as sensitive, with all entry and exit gates closed.

Delhi Metro to Sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ During G20 Summit

Anticipating increased passenger footfall for the G20 Summit, the Delhi Metro will sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ through dedicated counters at 36 stations from September 4-13. These cards will be available in two categories — one-day and three-day validity — offering “unlimited rides" in the metro network.

The Tourist Smart Cards are available on regular days too but, in view of the G20 Summit, dedicated counters have been opened to sell these cards for a period of 10 days from Monday, a senior official said.

The dedicated counters have been provided to “facilitate G20 delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring the prominent tourist places of the capital city as they arrive in Delhi, owing to the upcoming G20 Summit," the official said.

The one-day card will be available for Rs 200 while the three-day card will cost Rs 500. This amount also includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 50, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The 36 stations where these cards will be sold through dedicated counters include Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Supreme Court, ITO, Hauz Khas, Nehru Place, Kalkaji Mandir, Akshardham and Terminal 1 IGI Airport.