G20 Summit: Delhi Police Beefs Up Security Measures As Mega Event to be Held Next Month

New Delhi will become the centre of geopolitics when top world leaders will visit India’s national capital for the G20 summit next month. Head of States along with their delegates from 20 member nations of G20 will land in Delhi in the second week of September and will discuss and give direction to the future.

Delhi Police has already started its work to ensure the global summit is held in a conducive environment. Deputy Commissioners of Police of all districts in Delhi have been given the responsibility to maintain peace and harmony in their areas and also to keep an eye on anti-social elements as well.

One such exercise related to anti-terror measures has been taken up by South Delhi District Police in view of the threat.

Checking of hotels, guest houses, tenants, servants, SIM card dealers, car dealers etc. are being taken regularly to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incident in the South District area. Further foot patrolling in high footfall area, market places, and iconic places are being carried out regularly.

Moreover, a special drive under anti-terrorist measures has been carried out in the South District area from August 1 to August 15 against illegal SIM card dealers, second-hand car dealers, tenants and servants wherein legal action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been taken against the defaulters. A total of 153 cases have been registered against those house owners who failed to get tenant verification done. Similarly, 89 were prosecuted for failing to get servant verification done.

As many as 40 cases have been registered against SIM card dealers for failure to abide by the mandatory directions while 89 second-hand car dealers have also been prosecuted.

A total of 288 people have been prosecuted in the district as a measure to strengthen anti-terror measures. Further, police visibility has been enhanced by mobilizing optimal staff and integrated checking pickets by local police have also been set up.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022, and since then a large number of meetings under different tracks of the bloc have been hosted across the country, which will culminate in the September 9-10 Summit in New Delhi.