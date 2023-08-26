'Apologies to People of Delhi for Inconvenience': PM Modi Appeals to Public Ahead of G20 Summit

Acknowledging the potential inconveniences that the residents of Delhi might encounter due to the upcoming G20 summit taking place in the city next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to the people to actively contribute towards the success of the event.

Scheduled for September 9 to 10, the summit is set to take place in the national capital and is anticipated to draw attendance from over 30 heads of state, senior officials representing the European Union, invited guest countries and 14 leaders of international organizations.

Speaking at a public reception upon his return from a two-nation tour, Modi also preemptively asked for forgiveness from the public regarding any inconvenience they could encounter as a result of the preparations for the G20 Summit.

”The entire country is the host of the G20 Summit, but guests are coming to Delhi. The residents of Delhi have a special responsibility to make the G20 Summit a success. They have to ensure that the reputation of the nation is not affected one bit,” said Modi.

He recognized that the citizens of Delhi could experience inconvenience due to changes in traffic regulations.

”From September 5 to September 15, there will be a lot of inconvenience, and I apologise for that in advance. These are our guests, traffic rules will be changed, you will be stopped from going to several places but some things are necessary,” the prime minister said.

”The residents of Delhi have got a greater responsibility for the G20. You have the responsibility to ensure that the national tricolour continues to fly high with pride,” he said.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister came back to Delhi from trips to South Africa and Greece, making a short stop in Bengaluru to visit ISRO and congratulate scientists on Chandrayaan-3’s success.

Traffic Restrictions

During the G20 summit next month, Lutyens’ Delhi will be off-limits for unauthorized individuals for a span of three days, according to police authorities on Friday. Stringent traffic rules will be imposed, encompassing New Delhi district, Rajghat environs, and the Ring Road demarcated regulated zone, effective from 12 midnight on September 8 to 11.59 pm on September 10.

Ambulance movement and authorized locals with proper identification will be exceptions. Enhanced border surveillance and a ban on non-essential goods vehicles will be enforced, as stated by senior Delhi Police officers. Delhi Traffic Police have advised using metro services due to these traffic regulations.

(With inputs from PTI)