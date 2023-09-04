Travelling to Delhi Airport, Rly Station During G20 Summit? Check Routes to Take/Avoid, Metro Lines & More | FAQ

Delhi is all set to open its doors to the world this weekend with the G20 Summit which will be an opportunity for the country to showcase its values, cultural heritage, development and hospitality in line with the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

To ensure the safety of guests and manage traffic in the capital, Delhi Police has put in place several restrictions such as closure of some roads, diversions and limited access to some areas.

News18 brings to you a lowdown of the routes you must take or avoid, places you can visit, availability of public transport etc to ease your travel during the G20 weekend from September 8-10.

Where will the summit be held in Delhi?

The G-20 Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on September 9 and 10, 2023. However, the delegates will also visit Rajghat, NGMA (National Gallery of Modern Art) and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa during the summit.

Will traffic be hit?

As per Delhi Police, general traffic will remain unaffected outside the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area with the exception of National Highway 48 (NH-48). General traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses already present in Delhi shall be allowed on the Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. Movement of passengers to the Airport, Railway Stations, and ISBTs will be facilitated as all these facilities will be operational even during the G-20 Summit. Bonafide residents and authorized vehicles will be allowed to move within New Delhi District.

What routes can I take?

Though commuters are advised to avoid controlled and regulated zones during the summit, in case it is unavoidable, the following routes have been suggested by traffic police:

NORTH – SOUTH CORRIDOR

Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Noida Link Road – Pusta Road –yudhisthir Setu – ISBT kashmere Gate – Ring Road – Majnu Ka Tila.

From AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Brar Square – Naraina Flyover – Rajouri Garden Junction – Ring Road – Punjabi Bagh Junction – Ring Road – Azad Pur Chowk.

EAST – WEST CORRIDOR

From Sun Dial/DND Flyover - Ring Road –Ashram Chowk – Moolchand Underpass – AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Brar Square – Naraina Flyover.

From Yudhisthir Setu – Ring Road – Chandgi Ram Akhara – Mall Road – Azad Pur Chowk – Ring Road – Lala Jagat Narayan Marg.

Which roads or stretches must I avoid/take?

• The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I” from 0500 hours of 08.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023. However, bonafide residents, authorised vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel on the road network of New Delhi District.

• The entire area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered as “Regulated Zone” from 0500 hours of 08.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023. Only bonafide residents, authorized vehicles, emergency vehicles and vehicles of passengers traveling to Airport, Old Delhi & New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply on road network beyond Ring Road towards New Delhi District.

• Interstate buses will also be allowed entry into Delhi. All such buses will have terminating points on the Ring Road.

• Further, the following roads and junctions will be treated as “Controlled Zone-II” from 0000 hrs. of 10.09.2023 to 1400 hrs. on 10.09.2023:- W-Point, A-Point, DDU Marg, Vikas Marg (till Noida Link Road-Pusta Road), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (from Rajghat to Guru Nanak Chowk), Chaman Lal Marg (from Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate), Asaf Ali Road (from Turkman Gate to BSZ Marg), Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg (from Barakhamba – Tolstoy crossing to Guru Nanak Chowk on Chaman Lal Marg), Mahatma Gandhi Marg (from Delhi-Meerut Expressway T-Point to Kashmere Gate), IP Flyover, Shanti Van Chowk, Hanuman Setu, ISBT Kashmere Gate and Salimgarh Bypass.

• Movement of passengers to Airport, New Delhi & Old Delhi Railway Stations will be facilitated. However, such passengers are advised to take suggested routes and keep sufficient time at hand.

• Non-destined vehicles will be compulsorily diverted towards Eastern & Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternative routes. These vehicles are not allowed to enter into Delhi.

• Buses already present in Delhi will operate on Ring Road & road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. These buses will be allowed to exit from Delhi.

• General traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses already present in Delhi shall be allowed on Ring Road & road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

• TSRs and Taxis will be allowed to ply on road network outside New Delhi District. However, Taxis carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi District will be allowed to ply on road network inside New Delhi District.

• Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter into Delhi. However, goods vehicles carrying Essential Commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc. having valid ‘No Entry Permissions’ will be allowed to enter into Delhi.

• Movement of traffic entering New Delhi District will be regulated.

• Bonafide residents & authorised vehicles will be allowed to move within New Delhi District. Vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management, etc. for hotels, hospitals & other important installations in New Delhi District will be allowed after verification. Bonafide residents, authorized vehicles and essential service providers mentioned above will have to carry documents to prove their identity.

• General traffic, except goods vehicles and buses, will be allowed into Delhi from Rajokari Border. Further, this traffic will be compulsorily diverted from NH-48 to Rao Tula Ram Marg – Olof Palme Marg. No vehicular movement will be allowed on NH-48 towards Dhaula Kuan.

• All types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses such as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses will not be allowed to ply on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from 0000 hours on the intervening night of 07 & 08.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023.

• On 10/09/2023 from 0500 hours to 1300 hours in Controlled Zone-II traffic will be affected for the following locations:

a. New Delhi Railway Station from Ajmeri Gate side,

b. Old Delhi Railway Station from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (SPM) Road side,

c. Shanti Van Chowk from Geeta Colony side,

d. ITO from Vikas Marg side,

e. Rajghat Chowk from Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Marg side

f. Guru Nanak Chowk from Minto Road side

What if I need to catch a train?

Passengers are requested to take the Metro as much as possible in case they need to reach the railway station. In case of road travel, the following routes are advised:

Hey! I have a flight to catch

In view of traffic regulations, motorists might experience longer travel times than usual. Hence, passengers are requested to make travel plans with sufficient time at hand and make maximum use of Metro services, especially the Airport Express Line (orange line) connecting New Delhi Station to Dwarka Sector 21 Station via IGI Airport T3.

Further, passengers travelling from different parts of Delhi to Airport and from Airport to diffrent parts of Delhi are advised to avail the following metro services:

From Dwarka to T3 & from T3 to Dwarka: Blue Line till Dwarka Sector 21 Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

From New Delhi to T3 & from T3 to New Delhi:Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

OR

Orange Line from Shivaji Stadium till IGI Airport T3

From South Delhi to T3 & from T3 to South Delhi:Pink Line till Dhaula Kuan Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

OR

Magenta Line till Hauz Khas Station, Yellow Line till Dilli Haat-INA Station, Pink Line till Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

From West Delhi to T3 & & from T3 to West Delhi:Blue Line till Rajouri Garden Station, Pink Line till Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

From North Delhi to T3 & from T3 to North Delhi:Red Line till Kashmere Gate Station, Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

From East Delhi to T3 & from T3 to East Delhi:Pink Line till Welcome Station, Red Line till Kashmere Gate Station, Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

THROUGH ROAD JOURNEY:

Passengers should note that road journey towards IGI Airport will be affected from 0000 hours on the intervening night of 07 & 08.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023.

In case passengers travelling to Airport opt for road journey, they are advised make travel plans with sufficient time at hand to take the following routes:

From Gurugram to T3 & from T3 to Gurugram:Service Road NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

From Gurugram to T1 & from T1 to Gurugram:Service Road NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Service Road NH-48 – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From Dwarka to T3 & from T3 to Dwarka:Sector 22 Dwarka Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

From Dwarka to T1 & from T1 to Dwarka:Sector 22 Dwarka Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Service Road NH-48 – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From New Delhi & South Delhi to T3 & from T3 to New Delhi & South Delhi:AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg - Sanjay T-Point – Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road

From New Delhi & South Delhi to T1 & from T1 to New Delhi & South Delhi :AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg - Sanjay T-Point - Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From West Delhi to T3 & from T3 to West Delhi:Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road

From West Delhi to T1 & from T1 to West Delhi:Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road - Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From North & East Delhi to T3 & from T3 to North & East Delhi :ISBT kashmere Gate – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Rohtak Road - Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road

From North & East Delhi to T1 & from T1 to North & East Delhi:ISBT kashmere Gate – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Rohtak Road - Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road - Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

What about city bus services?

City buses will operate on Ring Road & road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. These buses will be allowed to exit from Delhi. However, City bus service will not be available in New Delhi Area. Movement of the City Bus Services will be curtailed at the following points:-

1. ISBT Kashmere Gate

2. ISBT Sarai Kale Khan

3. Ashram Chowk

4. Moolchand Flyover

5. Vivekanand Marg (Regional Passport Office)

6. AIIMS

7. Under RTR Flyover

8. Mayapuri Chowk

9. Punjabi Bagh Chowk

10. Azadpur Chowk

What if I want to travel via metro?

Metro rail service shall remain available for commuters at all metro stations. However, boarding/de-boarding at Supreme Court Metro Station will not be permitted from 0500 hours on 09.09.2023 to 2300 hours on 10.09.2023.

Will I get a taxi?

No TSR and Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi District from 0500 hours on 09.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023.

However, Taxis carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi District will be allowed to ply on road network inside New Delhi District.

Can I park my car near Pragati Maidan?

Due to security reasons and the movement of the delegates, parking services near Pragati Maidan will be accessible only to authorised vehicles during the G20 Summit. It is advised to avoid the use of private vehicles and explore alternative modes of transportation.

How long will the restrictions last?

There may be some traffic regulations in Delhi depending on security requirements from 07.09.2023 to 11.09.2023. The duration of traffic regulations can vary based on the Summit’s schedule, security requirements and other factors. Traffic regulations are generally expected to last for the duration of the G-20 Summit or as long as necessary to ensure the safety and convenience of the general public.

Can I get work from home?

Most ofices in Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida and Gurugram have facilitated work-from-home arrangements for their employees during the G20 weekend.

All private and government offices in Delhi will remain closed on September 8-10, while banks and commercial establishments, including markets, in the New Delhi district will be shut during these three days.