G20 Summit in Delhi: From Traffic Rules to Security Arrangements, All Your Questions Answered Here

With beefed up security, infrastructure beautifications and an aim for more “inclusivity," India is all set to welcome world leaders at the G20 Summit set to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 this year.

This will be the 18th G20 summit, and the first one hosted under India’s presidency.

The summit aims to bring together G20 member countries along with guest nations to participate in discussions about diverse economic reforms.

Amid this, let’s answer all your queries related to the upcoming event

What is the G20?

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.

When is the G20 supposed to take place?

The G20 Summit will take place in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 (Saturday and Sunday) in 2023.

Where will the G20 take place?

The summit will take place at the revamped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex, erstwhile Pragati Maidan. It has been built at a cost of Rs 2,700 crores and constructed within an area of 123 acres.

What is the theme of G20?

The theme of India’s G20 Presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or “One Earth · One Family · One Future." The concept is taken from the ancient Sanskrit text, Maha Upanishad and entails the intrinsic value of all forms of life - humans, animals, plants, and microorganisms.

What parts of Delhi will be closed during G20?

According to police, the entire area of the New Delhi district will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I" from 5 am on September 8 to 11.59 pm on September 10.

#WATCH| Delhi police prepares for the security ahead of the G20 Summit. The police dog squad with handlers perform drills on dummy explosives planted in luggage and vehicles.

Will traffic get affected during G20?

Delhi police issued a traffic advisory and “strongly encouraged" the public to utilize the Delhi Metro network whenever possible during the proceeding of the summit.

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter into Delhi. This will be barring essential commodities and those having valid ‘No Entry Permissions.’ Read more on full traffic updates here

General traffic will be allowed between the Ring Road and the Delhi borders but vehicles moving beyond the Ring Road towards the New Delhi district will be subject to regulation.

Who all are attending G20?

US President Joe Biden will attend the G20 summit, and this will be his first visit to India after becoming the president.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will attend the summit was “eagerly looking forward" to attend the G20 Summit, news agency PTI said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also confirmed his presence at the G20 summit.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the G20 Summit, and will also try to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi, PTI said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to attend the G20 summit, and will visit the country as part of his 3-nation tour.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to attend the upcoming summt, South Korea’s Ambassador to India Chang Jae Bok told news agency ANI.

Who all are not attending G20?

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed PM Modi that he won’t be able to attend the summit. Instead of Putin, Moscow’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Moscow in his place.

Where will the world leaders stay in Delhi?

A total of 35 hotels in New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been booked by different missions and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for guests and dignitaries who will arrive for the G20 summit on September 9 and 10, according to local sources.

The hotels are in New Delhi, South Delhi and Aerocity.

What countries are a part of G20?

The group of G20 countries comprises 19 nations including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union.