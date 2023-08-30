G20 Summit | Delhi's Taj Hotel Gears Up To Host India's Guests: Check Their Suites, Menu

Ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India’s premium hotels are all set to host the heads of state of all the participant countries. Advanced teams have already started to arrive in the national capital to recce the venue.

The teams will interact with the hotel staff and chefs regarding the preferences of their Prime Minister or President for a comfortable stay of their leaders.

In total 21, five-star and seven-star hotels at different locations across Delhi-NCR have been prepared for the G20 Summit leaders and delegates.

This is likely to raise a shortage of hotel accommodation in Delhi as several rooms and the entire hotel, in some cases, are being booked by countries due to security reasons.

Delhi’s Taj Palace has been a trusted host for Diplomats and world leaders for the past 40 years with the experience of several multilateral events like ASEAN, BRICS, the African Union Conference and also a few meetings related to G20, is one of the top choices among G20 guests.

The hotel’s top management, staff, and chef all are geared up for D-Day to host leaders in its more than 400 rooms including 39 Presidential Suits have already been booked from 7-10 September.

“It is going to be a historic event. We have hosted many multilateral events but something of this scale is going to happen for the first time. It has been going on since December last year and multiple meetings have happened over this and Prime Minister’s theme of Janbhagidari has gone across the whole country so the whole country has participated in it. The diversity of India is something which we are showcasing whether it’s about welcoming, food will be prepared keeping in mind the likes and dislikes of the leaders. We are working very closely with Delhi Police and paramilitary forces," Nayan Seth General Manager of Taj Hotel said.

To showcase the culture and artistic abilities of local artisans, the Taj Hotel will welcome all the global guests as ‘Ikta’ stole and ‘Aarti.’

About the food preparations, Chef Mushtak said, “We have been catering to heads of state for the last 40 years. We have been interacting with them so we know what are their preferences. We have introduced millets to the menu, We have an Indian Thali, Millets ki Kheer, Bajre ki Kheer etc.’

A Maharaja Giant Dining table will also be prepared for all the G20 guests where they will be served an Indian Thali, Continental and Sweet Dish.

Here’s a look at the menu for all the G20 Guests

Gud aur amarnath ke ladoo

Mango Truffle

Kaju Pista Roll

Ragi Badam Pinni

Ragi Paniyaram

Kakum Mathri

Nigella Cannoli

Bajri ki Kheer

Lamb Chops

Goat Cheese Ravioli

Bhapa Doi

Kaju Matar Makhana

Avacado Salad

Taj Palace has 39 presidential suits along with a Terrace and office area inside the room. These Suits are big enough to accommodate 50-60 people at one time so that the dignitaries can hold meetings and official dinners.