G20 Summit: Full Dress Rehearsal Begins in Delhi | Check Traffic Advisory, Security & Other Details

G20 Summit: The Delhi Police traffic unit on Saturday conducted the full dress carcade rehearsal for the upcoming G20 Summit at Delhi’s Kartavya Path route.

A video released by news agency ANI shows a convoy of cars covering the G-20 route for the rehearsal ahead of the start of the event. The timings for the dress rehearsals were 8.30 am to 12 pm, 4.30 pm to 6 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm.

In view of the dress rehearsal, the commuters have been advised to use metro services instead of using roads to commute during the day.

G20 Summit Dress Rehearsals: Traffic Movement To be Affected in These Routes

As the G-20 Summit dress rehearsals are underway in Delhi, traffic will be restricted at Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg–Kautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout.

Traffic movement in C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath roundabout, Janpath–Kartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg, will also remain affected.

G20 Summit: Security Arrangement In Place

Indian security agencies have made elaborate security measures as international delegates of major global economies are set to arrive in New Delhi for the upcoming G20 meet.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) based cameras, software alarms and drones will be used to monitor the movement and ensure foolproof protection at the summit’s venues.

For additional security, National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and Army snipers will be deployed in high-rise buildings during the G20 Summit.

Delhi Hotels Gear Up to Host G20 Summit Guests

Ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India’s premium hotels are all set to host the heads of state of all the participant countries. Advanced teams have already started to arrive in the national capital to recce the venue.

In total 21, five-star and seven-star hotels at different locations across Delhi-NCR have been prepared for the G20 Summit leaders and delegates.

G20 SUMMIT: SCHEDULE

The G-20 world leaders’ summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The summit is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in India. India assumed the G-20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, from Indonesia.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.