G20 Summit: Here’s What Cavalcades of Visiting Heads of States Will Look Like | Exclusive

With less than a month to go for the G20 Summit in the national capital, security agencies have finalised convoy details and movement drills for visiting heads of states. The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held on September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, previously Pragati Maidan, and some other vital locations.

According to sources, the outer security will be provided by the Delhi Police and involve security and movement from the hotel to the venue and back to the hotel. The security drills will cover VVIP movement from the airport to the hotel, hotel to the venue, back to the hotel and finally to the airport.

According to officials, the cavalcade will have the following formation:

Pilot

Protocol car

Escort 1 VVIP car, Escort 2

Escort 3 (behind VVIP)

VVIP Spare car

Car 1

Car 2

Van 1

Van 2

Mission vehicles

Ambulance

Tail car

Additional traffic and security vehicles may be deployed ahead of the pilot. The same formation will be applicable from the venue back to the hotel, except mission cars will leave the venue before the guest, sources said, adding that uncompromised security will be provided to the visiting dignatories.

For each dignitary, a senior DCP level official will supervise the movement. Specific time has been given for each VVIP movement from the hotel to the venue so that the movement does not clash with another VVIP.

Black cat commandos of the National Security Guard, too, have been conducting security drills over the last few weeks to effectively secure the national capital during Independence Day celebrations and the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled next month.

A contingent of about 500 commandos, snipers and VVIP security personnel drawn from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been stationed in Delhi as part of the overall protection grid being laid by the central security and intelligence setup in view of the two events.

Commandos and VVIP security duty personnel from various CAPFs like the CRPF, ITBP, BSF, CISF and the SSB have been called to Delhi from their various field formations to render “protocol and protection" duties during the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

These special units, including that of the Delhi Police, will function under the central command of the Ministry of Home Affairs till the G20 meet is over and all the premiers and dignitaries leave for their respective destinations, officials said.