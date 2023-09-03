G20 Summit in Delhi: Indian Railways Cancels, Diverts 300 Passenger Trains | Check Full List

Indian Railways on Saturday released a list of cancelled and diverted trains due to the G20 Summit scheduled in Delhi on September 9 and 10. According to an official notification, more than 300 trains will be affected and over 200 stand to cancel.

List of Trains Canceled/Diverted Due to G20 Summit 2023

“Keeping in view the security and other important arrangement for prestigious #G20Summit 2023 in Delhi Area, Railways have made ‘Train Handling Plan’ as under. The Passengers are requested to plan their journey on the dates shown accordingly," Norther Railways wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Keeping in view the security and other important arrangement for prestigious #G20Summit 2023 in Delhi Area, Railways have made ‘Train Handling Plan’ as under. The Passengers are requested to plan their journey on the dates shown accordingly :- pic.twitter.com/UuGdA7MbwB— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) September 2, 2023

India is set to host the G20 Summit in the national capital aimed to bring together G20 member countries along with guest nations to participate in discussions about diverse economic reforms. Heads of delegates from several countries are expected to attend the prestigious event.

Last month, Delhi Police released a comprehensive advisory tailored for the general populace travelling within Delhi and those crossing the national capital borders ahead of the event.

The restriction order will come into effect on September 7 at midnight and will stay on till September 10 at midnight. Check the G20 traffic advisory here.