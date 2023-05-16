G20 Summit in Srinagar Promises New Horizons for Jammu and Kashmir's Tourism Industry

Ahead of the third G20 Tourism Working Group assembly set for May 22 in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has embarked on a series of compelling tourism initiatives designed to underscore the region’s vast potential.

Included in the event’s itinerary is the inauguration of a hot air balloon ride - an enchanting new attraction for visitors along the tranquil banks of the globally renowned Dal Lake, cradled by the towering Zabarwan mountains.

In his address to the audience, Abid Rasheed Shah, the Tourism Secretary, spotlighted the enormous opportunities the upcoming G20 Tourism Working Group assembly offers, emphasizing its potential to significantly elevate Jammu and Kashmir’s visibility on the international tourism stage.

The event holds promise to escalate both international and domestic visitor count," Shah said, noting the participation of over 150 foreign and domestic delegates.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is keen on exploiting this opportunity to display the region’s rich tourism prospects.

The government anticipates that the G20 event will supercharge Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, favorably impacting sectors like handicrafts, handloom, commerce, and, of course, tourism.

“With over 150 delegates from around the globe participating, this event provides an unprecedented international platform for Jammu and Kashmir to exhibit its potential, with the delegates serving as our region’s ambassadors," Shah added.

Efforts are underway in the valley to add more attractions for tourists, with novel initiatives like the hot air balloon ride further augmenting the charm of the scenic city of Srinagar.

Raja Yaqoob Farooq, the Director of Tourism Kashmir, stated to the press that the event is a significant stride in bolstering the region’s tourism portfolio.

“The array of pre-G20 activities in Srinagar are aimed to enthrall visitors and also stand as a testament to the vibrant, welcoming spirit of Jammu and Kashmir. As the G20 event nears, the region looks forward to unveiling its unique fusion of natural splendor, cultural richness, and warm hospitality to a worldwide audience,” Farooq said.