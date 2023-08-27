G20 Summit LIVE: PM Modi's B20 Address Today; Flight Ops, Traffic To Be Hit in Delhi Between Sept 8-10

Read more

Established in 2010, B20 is among the most prominent engagement groups in G20 with companies and business organisations as participants.

With leaders of 19 countries, the European Union, and a host of other international organisations arriving in Delhi on September 7 for the final leg of G20 Leaders’ Summit, at least 160 domestic flights to and from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have been cancelled between September 8 and 10 owing to traffic restrictions and high security in the capital.

Further, security has also been enhanced in Delhi. Today, Delhi Police will hold a ‘carcade’ rehearsal from various points to Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled in the national capital next month. Traffic will be regulated at several places from 9 am to 12.30 pm to facilitate the rehearsals, the police said.