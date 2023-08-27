G20 Summit LIVE: PM Modi's B20 Address Today; Flight Ops, Traffic To Be Hit in Delhi Between Sept 8-10

Live now
August 27, 2023
G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Business 20 (B20) Summit India 2023, the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community, in Delhi on Sunday. As per the Prime Minister’s Office, the Summit has brought policymakers, business leaders, and experts from across the world to deliberate and discuss the B20 India Communique. The B20 India Communique includes 54 recommendations and 172 policy actions for submission to G20, it said. Prime Minister will also address the 104th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ today.
Established in 2010, B20 is among the most prominent engagement groups in G20 with companies and business organisations as participants.
With leaders of 19 countries, the European Union, and a host of other international organisations arriving in Delhi on September 7 for the final leg of G20 Leaders’ Summit, at least 160 domestic flights to and from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have been cancelled between September 8 and 10 owing to traffic restrictions and high security in the capital.
Further, security has also been enhanced in Delhi. Today, Delhi Police will hold a ‘carcade’ rehearsal from various points to Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled in the national capital next month. Traffic will be regulated at several places from 9 am to 12.30 pm to facilitate the rehearsals, the police said.